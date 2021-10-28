AMD launches Xbox Game Pass for PC bundle with purchase of their CPUs or GPUs

Promotion is valid until June 2022 and will give one month of XGP subscription

THE OMG launched today, the 27th of October, the AMD XGP “Equipped For Battle” Game Bundle, offering gamers a month of complimentary access to the Xbox Game Pass for PC, from the purchase of AMD Radeon graphics cards or selected Ryzen processors.

O Xbox Game Pass for PC allows gamers to access over 100 PC games, including the long-awaited Halo Infinite when it launches, with the purchase of AMD Ryzen 5000, of desktop processors AMD Ryzen 3000 or the video cards AMD Radeon RX 6000.

The video card AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT — the fastest video card made by OMG — is included in the AMD XGP “Equipped for Battle” Game Bundle. Players will also be able to use the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ‘Raise the Game’ Bundle already existing, which contains copies of the Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village when buying the RX 6900 XT.

You can find more information about the AMD XGP ‘Equipped for Battle’ Game Bundle, valid from October 26, 2021 to June 2022, and about the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ‘Raise the Game’ Bundle, valid from September 16, 2021 to December 31, at this link. THE OMG informed which promotion is valid for sale at some retailers, but without informing which ones. As soon as they answer our question, we will update the news confirming the participating stores.

List of valid products for the promotion



– Continues after advertising –

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card

AMD Ryzen 9 Processor 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 Processor 5900X

AMD Ryzen 7 Processor 5800X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 Processor 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 Processor 3900XT

AMD Ryzen 9 Processor 3900X

AMD Ryzen 7 Processor 3800XT

AMD Ryzen 7 Processor 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 Processor 3700X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 3600X

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.