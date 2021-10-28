André Marques exposes privilege for replacing Tiago Leifert at The Voice Brasil

André Marques will share the presentation of the 10th season of The Voice Brazil with James Leifert. The presenter, who will appear in charge of the reality musical soon, spoke about run the program in the absence of the owner.

Leifert had to leave the attraction in early October to take care of personal problems. At the time, he had only recorded the ‘Blind Auditions’ phase. With his departure in a hurry, Globo called on André to continue the work.

André Marques at The Voice Brasil

The presenter, who takes command of the musical reality in the stage ‘Tira-teima’, spoke about the atmosphere that has prevailed among the entire cast of the program. The members of the attraction have formed a “big family”, supporting each other and growing together. He said he was privileged to have been chosen for the role.

“For me, it’s a privilege to be friends with Tiago Leifert and now to be able to take care of our family. I’ve done ‘Kids’, ‘The Voice+’ and it’s my debut on ‘The Voice Brasil’. I’m suspicious to say, because I’m an avowed fan of the format, but the show looks beautiful. Different dynamics, incredible voices… It’s going to be awesome”, he said.

Reception of colleagues

André also stated that it was very well received by the program technicians.. “I already know [Carlinhos] Brown, Claudinha [Cláudia Leite], Iza, Lulu [Santos] and [Michel] Longtime telo, so the exchange was easy. It’s been great recording with everyone”, declared.

Responsible for running the backstage of the program, Jeniffer Nascimento also shares Tiago and André’s excitement for the 10th edition. She is now in her third year in a row covering the backstage of the musical attraction. With experience, he knows how to help candidates when they have to deal with the competitive climate.

“Having already participated in realities, I understand a lot of what they feel and I try to explain that, despite being a great opportunity, ‘The Voice Brasil’ is not the only step in their career. They do need to do their best, but they can also be reassured because everything happens when it has to. I really believe in this”, explains.

André Marques will appear in charge of The Voice Brasil from November 9th, when ‘Tira-teima’ starts. He will be responsible for conducting the reality show until the end of the season, scheduled for December 23rd.