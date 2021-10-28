Android 12L: Google announces new version focused on tablets and folding in 2022

Confirmation was given by Google during its developer conference. The first preview version is now available and is called Android 12L Developer Preview (DP1), but it still contains little new compared to Android 12 and will serve to gather feedback from developers on new APIs and changes that are being implemented.

The new version, which will also be available for mobile phones, will get the first beta edition in December with API level 32 in the final version:

The 12L update includes a small number of new APIs for developers. While the APIs are still in development, the 12L platform uses the interim API level “Sv2”. When the APIs are finished, the 12L platform will use API level “32”.

Check out the Android 12L release schedule below: