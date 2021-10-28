Angel Face: 5 years later, check out the children’s cast

On air in its first rerun, Angel’s face is another of the successful productions of SBT. Focused on the children’s audience, the first showing of the adaptation was not bad and guaranteed good ratings for the broadcaster. Silvio Santos.

But, how is the cast feeling five years after the first showing of Carinha de Anjo? Lorena Queiroz was only five years old when she debuted in the plot as the protagonist Dulce Maria. In fact, this is the first and only – so far – soap opera by the young actress.

In conclusion, check out the children’s cast of the soap Carinha de Anjo five years later:

Lorena Queiroz, Dulce Maria

Owner of a unique charisma, Lorena Queiroz – now 10 years old – continues her career as an actress, but has not yet made another soap opera. But you can understand, when she played Carinha de Anjo, the blonde was on the air for two years. With over 6 million followers on Instagram, Lorena is also a digital influencer.

Outside the small screen, Lorena Queiroz has worked in cinema and theater. After SBT’s children’s soap opera, the actress was in the cast of two films: My 15 years: The Movie in 2017 and 10 Hours for Christmas 2020. In 2018, she lived the character marta in the play A noviça Rebelde.

Sienna Belle, Frida de Arruda Bittencourt Bastos

The little villain of the SBT remake has also grown. Now 13 years old, Sienna Belle is also pursuing an acting career. Besides acting, Frida de Carinha de Anjo also sings and has even released a single more recently called ‘Baby eujá te amo’.

After shining in the children’s plot, Sienna went to participate in one of the Bugados sitcom seasons, aired by Gloob channel, on pay TV and streaming. Finally, she also has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Gabriel Miller, Emílio Almeida

At the time of the children’s plot at the age of 6, Gabriel Miller was responsible for living the character Emílio and he developed it with feat.

So much so that the young man, now 11 years old, has already ended up on the sitcom Bugados, by Gloob, and has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Leonardo Oliveira, Ze Felipe

Now 14 years old, Leonardo Oliveira has the opportunity to see himself a little younger in the soap opera Carinha de Anjo, one of SBT’s hits. In short, the child actor is still in the business and has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram, and growing non-stop

In addition to being part of the cast of the SBT soap opera, the boy also won the first edition of the reality show Dancing Brasil Júnior, shown by Record in 2018 and directed by Xuxa Meneghel.