Angel gets screwed and goes to jail for Alex’s murder. TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will pay for past mistakes in Secret Truths 2. Important evidence of Alex’s (Rodrigo Lombardi) death will be found, and the model will end up behind bars when framed for murder in Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera.

At the end of the series shown in 2015, the model killed the businessman with several shots and threw his body into the sea. She made it up to the police that the man had slipped, but will have a hard time maintaining her version of the story when pressed from all sides.

Determined to find Alex’s body and make her rival eat the bread the devil kneaded, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) hired Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to prove the protagonist’s guilt. In the chapters that will be made available on November 17th , Angel will be arrested.

Later on, Carolina’s daughter (Drica Moraes) will be released, but will increasingly enter a dead end. Bankrupt, widowed and with a sick child to raise, she will dive headlong into the pink book of Blanche’s agency (Maria de Medeiros) to pay for the medical treatment of Fabrício (Bernardo Lessa).

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the new premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

It has been trumpeted that the serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether, there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version of the serial will continue on TV until December.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths 2 and other soap operas.