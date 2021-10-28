Angelina Jolie on relationship with children: ‘I’m not a perfect mother’ | From them

Play/Twitter Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Zahara Jolie Pitt

Angelina Jolie, 46, has made several appearances with her children, especially in the premieres of her new movie “Eternals”. The actress is on the cover of “People” magazine, where she talks about her relationship with her six children, especially after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. “I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.” said the star, who also talks about how their kindness helps her in the battle for custody of five of her six children – Maddox is the only one out of the court dispute as he is 20 years old.

“I have six very individual human beings in my house. I’m very excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” says Angelina. She continues: “We must help them find out who they are. And you can’t find out who they are if you don’t develop enthusiastically with them.”

Currently, Jolie and her children live in Los Angeles, where Brad Pitt also has an estate to receive his children. The actress admits that “she doesn’t know if she’s happy, because she said she has been so focused on “healing [sua] family” after her separation from Pitt who did not have time to work on her own happiness. “The last few years have been very difficult. I have been focusing on healing our family. It’s coming back slowly, like ice melting and blood returning to my body. But I am not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning this. ”

She also talks about how having so many kids has significantly impacted each other, and how she doesn’t consider herself a boss or the head of the situation. “I’m not a perfect mom at all. Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m really hard on myself because I often think, ‘Am I doing the right thing? certain?'”

TIZIANA FABI Angelina and daughters Zahara and Shiloh

Finally, Angelina talked about how she prefers her current version than when she was younger. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress says: “I like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than when I was younger. Maybe because…I don’t know…maybe because my mother didn’t live long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory rather than a sadness to me.”