Angelina Jolie weaves the cutest compliments about her kids, and explains why she doesn’t consider herself a ‘perfect mom’

Sent for real! That Angelina Jolie is a big mom, everyone knows… but the actress herself considers herself far from “perfect” in this part of her life. In an interview with People magazine, released this Wednesday (27), the star of “Eternals” opened the game about the challenges of motherhood and shared his vision about his performance in this role.

Single since 2016, when she split from Brad Pitt, Jolie took on much of parenting on her own. “I’m not a perfect mother by any means.” he declared, then explaining the reason for the reflection. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty hard on myself because I often think, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’“he confessed.

Mother of six – Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 – the actress learned valuable lessons to help them grow. “I have six very individual human beings in my house. I’m so excited about all the different stages, feelings and curiosities they go through. Why wouldn’t I stay? We must help them discover who they are. And you can’t find out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically help them to develop.“he noted.

“My priority is to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of their personalities.. They are great people. And because they are in so many, I think they had a significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head or anything. I’m very honest with my kids, and very human with them.“, said the star.

Finally, Angelina still melted for her cubs. “My kids have done many, many loving things. Their kindness has been a cure for me“he stated. We love this family!

Continues after Advertising

Complicated relationship with Brad Pitt

In an interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine, released on September 3, Jolie revealed that she feared for the safety of her entire family during her 12-year marriage to Brad Pitt. The questions were asked as she promoted her newest book, “Know Your Rights and Claim Them”.

The project was written in partnership with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren, one of the original writers of the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The actress said that some experiences in her relationship with Pitt made her realize the importance of rights of children and adolescents.

Continues after Advertising

Angelina was asked by the newspaper if she could explain what, exactly, made her fear for her children’s rights. The star said he “couldn’t talk about it” because of the legal process, which runs in secrecy. However, according to the publication, she confirmed with a shake of her head that she was referring to her divorce and the allegations of domestic violence she made against her ex-husband.

The reporter asked if Jolie feared for her children’s safety, to which she replied: “Yes, for my family. For all my family”. Pitt has been accused of being verbally and physically abusive to the children, including in an incident during a private plane ride with Maddox Jolie-Pitt, which she says was “awful.” “It doesn’t start with the violation (the plane incident). It’s much more complicated than that”, he explained.

In the interview, she said that “Maddox was denied a voice in court.“. For Angelina, part of the blame lies with the United States, which did not fully validate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), since successive administrations did not send the documents to the US Senate. According to the actress, this convention would have a great impact on the court.

At the time, Pitt admitted that he had a problem with alcohol and that he had yelled at one of his children, but he always denied that he had been physically abusive to any of them. The FBI cleared him of irregularities related to the plane incident. Sought by The Guardian, the star’s lawyers declined to comment.

Angelina Jolie made a point of making it clear that the decision to separate from Brad Pitt was well thought out, and not taken in a “lighthearted” way. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate myself from the father of my children”, he said. The journalist even asked if she thinks the last five years — since the breakup — have taken anything away from her, which she confirmed. “I mean, in a way it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say”, said.

Despite the circumstances, the actress has a positive outlook for the future. She intends to move on. “All of us, including their father. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We will always be a family”, he vented. “I realize that sometimes you can survive things, but you don’t know how to feel and live the same way. So it’s more a matter of being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again”, finished.

Angelina Jolie recently won a court battle against Brad Pitt, when Judge John Ouderkirk was removed from the custody case of the former couple’s six children. The actor questioned the ruling and his lawyers filed a motion with the California Supreme Court, saying the turnaround would be “bad for the kids.” Click here to know the details.