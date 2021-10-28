‘Angry’ Resident Cuts Rope and Leaves Painters Hanging on 26th Floor of Building in Thailand | World

A resident of a 32-story building in Thailand cut the support rope of two painters, causing them to hang above the 26th floor until they were rescued by a couple, police said on Wednesday (27).

She would have been annoyed that she hadn’t been told they were going to do the job.

The woman faces charges of attempted murder and destruction of property, Pongjak Preechakarunpong, head of the police station in Pak Kret, north of the Thai capital, told the Associated Press.

Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when workers appeared outside her room. She would not have seen an advertisement from the condo that they would be working on the site from October 12th.

A video shared on social media shows the two painters asking residents of the 26th floor to open the window and let them in. One of the painters, a Myanmar citizen named Song, told Thai media that he and his two friends had gone down from the 32nd floor to repair a crack in the building.

Upon reaching the 30th floor, they felt the rope was heavier, and when they looked down, they saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut the rope. He tried to ask other units for help, but there was no one.

A third colleague continued to hold them from the top floor, said Praphaiwan Setsing, the villager who saved them.

Praphaiwan said her British husband noticed a painter signaling for help and called her to speak with them. “This incident is shocking and shouldn’t happen,” she said.

The condominium management accompanied the painters to report what had happened to the police. The 34-year-old woman initially denied being responsible, but police sent the cut rope for a fingerprint and DNA analysis, media reports said.

On Wednesday, the woman and her lawyer appeared at the police station. After police showed her CCTV footage and forensic evidence, she confessed but denied any intention to kill the workers.

Pongjak said the suspect was temporarily released. Police will file suit in the provincial court within 15 days, he said. She faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if found guilty of attempted murder.