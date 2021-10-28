Anitta gives the right answer to Jair Bolsonaro’s mocking comment about her and other artists; check out!

For a long time now, Anitta has used her visibility and reach to discuss political agendas and directly demand from the governors postures in keeping with their positions. Such attitudes seem to have troubled President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), who publicly needled the singer. The powerful, on the other hand, didn’t beg and returned the mocking comment at the same time.

During his participation in the program “Pânico”, by Jovem Pan, this Wednesday (27), Jair Bolsonaro defended the fact that he had caused several agglomerations during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am the general of this fight, I have to be on the front lines, showing what is happening. I’m not spreading the virus, no! 99% of authorities stayed indoors”, started.

“We saw very well-known artists, actors, actresses, [que falaram:] ‘Look, I’m here [em casa] learning French. I’m here dealing with paper dolls. Stay home'”, mocked the head of state, eliciting laughter from the program’s hosts. Although Bolsonaro didn’t name anyone, the specification about “the French lessons” seemed to be an indirect—quite direct—to Anitta.

Watch from 1:31:20

At the height of the pandemic, the singer’s Instagram became a fever. To help people go through social isolation, Anitta held several lives, with physical exercise training, cooking, politics and French classes. This last “modality” ended up getting a lot of attention in the media and social networks, as it would be the fourth or fifth language that the star would learn.

Logo, a mensagem de Jair Bolsonaro não passou despercebida por Anitta, que respondeu em sua conta no Twitter: “The president knowing more about my life than about the environmental/financial/etc, etc. crisis of the country he owed [estar] taking care… Well, I’m here studying everything I can to improve my work and make me grow. Is that you? What are you doing besides hunting bullshit on the internet?”.

The president knowing more about my life than about the environmental/financial crisis/etc etc of the country he should be taking care of… Well, I’m here studying everything I can to improve my work and make me grow. Is that you? What are you doing besides hunting bullshit on the internet — Anitta (@Anitta) October 27, 2021

Continues after Advertising

It didn’t take long for the tweet to fall into the mouths of the people, who praised yet another direct positioning by the artist from Rio de Janeiro. “He represents all your haters, he doesn’t like you, but he knows all about life”, had fun a profile. “Anitta, the terror of Bolsonaro”, wrote another user of the social network. “The closest Bolsonaro came to a hit in France was calling Macron’s wife ugly, while Anitta doesn’t stop playing on the radio there. I feel bad about Mom’s relevance”, joked a fan.

he represents all your haters, he doesn’t like you but he knows all his life pic.twitter.com/z2XRRBNUzO — mr anitto (@AnittaVerdades) October 27, 2021

the closest Bolsonaro came to a hit in France was calling Macron’s wife ugly, while Anitta doesn’t stop playing on the radio there. I feel bad about Mom’s relevance pic.twitter.com/GvuehmNoFN — kauã? (@anittxpollo) October 27, 2021

the punch in that r4t0 that doesn’t even know how to speak portuguese pic.twitter.com/s6CXMK0DkL — JotaV • Faking Love❤️‍🔥 (@jv_mndc) October 27, 2021

ANITTA, THE TERROR OF BOLSONARO pic.twitter.com/krtMwC67Lj — lenitta (@lenitta1993) October 27, 2021

Tells you that you speak French and it’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/w9gBTFOQOW — Iŧα (@Itanitter) October 27, 2021