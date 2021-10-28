Antidepressant may reduce risk of hospitalization for Covid-19, study says

The use of the drug fluvoxamine to treat high-risk outpatients who had an early diagnosis of Covid-19 reduced the need for hospitalization or prolonged observation in emergencies. This is shown by the results of a clinical trial published in the scientific journal The Lancet Global Health, this Wednesday (27).

The study was conducted by researchers from CardResearch, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, McMaster University, Canada, and Washington University, Missouri, United States.

The survey included the participation of 1,497 Brazilians who tested positive for Covid-19 and who had not been vaccinated. They had symptoms and had at least one additional criterion of high risk.

As risk factors, the research considered diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, asthma, smoking, obesity, transplants, cancer, among others.

The volunteers were divided into two groups, with 741 people receiving 100mg of fluvoxamine twice a day for ten days; while 756 individuals received placebo, a substance with no effect on the body. Participants were observed for 28 days after treatment.

Among the participants who received the drug, 79 had to stay for more than six hours in an emergency or hospital setting – a rate of 10.6%. Among those who received the placebo, the rate reached 15.7%, with a total of 119 people.

According to the study, the results demonstrated an absolute reduction in the risk of prolonged hospitalization or prolonged emergency care of 5% and a relative risk reduction of 32%.

Regarding mortality, the researchers found that among patients who took at least 80% of the doses of medication, there was only one death – compared to 12 deaths recorded in the group that did not receive the medication.

“Our results are consistent with previous smaller trials. Given fluvoxamine’s safety, tolerability, ease of use, low cost and wide availability, these findings may have an important influence on national and international guidelines on the clinical management of Covid-19”, said researcher Gilmar Reis, one of the authors of the study, in a statement.

More studies are still needed to assess efficacy and safety

Researcher Otavio Berwanger, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, makes a reservation that questions related to the efficacy and safety of fluvoxamine for patients with Covid-19 still remain open.

“The definitive answer about the effects of fluvoxamine on individual outcomes such as mortality and hospitalizations remains to be addressed. It remains to be determined whether fluvoxamine has an additive effect to other therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and budesonide, and what is the ideal therapeutic regimen for fluvoxamine,” he said.

According to the expert, further studies are needed to answer whether the results found in the research may extend to other patients, including people who do not have risk factors for disease progression, vaccinated individuals or those infected with other variants of Covid-19.

What is fluvoxamine

Fluvoxamine is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, a neurotransmitter that acts in communication between nerve cells. In other words, the drug has the ability to inhibit the transport of serotonin into neurons, which causes a greater amount to act under the brain.

Therefore, fluvoxamine is currently used to treat mental health conditions such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders. In addition to the potential to act on nerve cells, the substance also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Control of inflammation

Inflammation is a natural mechanism of the human body in response to the presence of a harmful agent, such as the new coronavirus. The action aims to destroy the invader and eliminate damaged cells and tissues. However, when exacerbated, inflammation can damage the body itself.

Therefore, researchers around the world are studying ways to reduce the impacts of inflammation.

“Fluvoxamine can reduce the production of inflammatory molecules called cytokines, which can be triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said researcher Angela Reiersen, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington, USA, in a statement.