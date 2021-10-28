Anvisa: InCor did not complete the steps for testing the spray vaccine – News

The request by InCor (Institute of the Heart of the Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) to start human testing of a anti-covid spray vaccine was sent to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), “through a mistaken submission route”, informed the regulatory agency on Wednesday (27).

Yesterday, the agency even released a statement stating that it had not asked to start clinical trials and that the vaccine was still in the pre-clinical stage, which was refuted by InCor.

The way in which the documents were presented, according to Anvisa, “makes the assessment by the responsible specialists unfeasible”.

The technicians then contacted InCor to provide the necessary clarifications and correct the mistake.

InCor reiterated that the order was placed on October 21st. “In the late afternoon of Tuesday (October 26), the Institute was informed by the Agency of the need to change the code for registering documentation in the website’s system. […] With this orientation, InCor will register a new protocol this Wednesday (27th)”, he added in a note.