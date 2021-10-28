Apple and Samsung are notified by the government again after the sale of cellphones without chargers | Technology

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security said on Wednesday (27) that it had notified Apple and Samsung for not following guidelines to justify the lack of chargers in their cell phones. Brands have 15 days to respond.

The companies had already been notified by the agency in November 2020. They claimed that they took the charger out of the packaging due to a greater durability of smartphones and batteries, in addition to an initiative to encourage conscious consumption.

From this justification, the ministry guided manufacturers to adopt policies to raise customer awareness about sustainable consumption, but said that the suggestions were not followed.

“Thus, the companies were once again officiated to inform them if they are still interested in formalizing a preventive Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), individually,” said the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

According to the folder, TAC determines that Apple and Samsung offer the charger free of charge with their cell phones to create initiatives aimed at conscientious consumption, which include informational and educational campaigns for consumers.

In the statement, the agency said that Samsung adopted one of these campaigns for a short period, but that it did not comply with the measures suggested by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is part of the ministry.

If the companies accept the TAC, the terms will be negotiated by a Senacon commission. Otherwise, the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC), linked to the ministry, will assess whether an administrative proceeding to deepen the investigations is open.

Apple said it will not comment on the case. At g1, Samsung said it has not yet received notification and will make a plug adapter available to all consumers who purchase Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G by December 31, 2021 (see full statement at the end of the article).

Notifications for Apple and Samsung

In April, Senacon had already pointed out that companies did not present enough arguments to justify the lack of chargers in some cell phone models. At the time, the agency claimed that manufacturers could be fined up to R$ 10 million if there was no agreement.

Procon-SP notified the brands in September to find out what reasons led them not to include the charger in the cell phone packaging. The executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, said that the sale of the accessory separately can configure tying.

Companies cite ‘environmental concern’

Apple stopped including the plug adapter in all its phones in October 2020 after announcing the iPhone 12, saying the decision was part of “its environmental goals”.

In March 2021, Procon-SP fined Apple R$ 10.5 million because of the lack of the item in its products, a practice considered abusive. The iPhone 13, released in September, is also sold without a charger.

Samsung followed the rival and did not include the wall charger on the Galaxy S21. The company also said that the decision is for environmental purposes.

See, in full, press release from Samsung:

“Samsung informs that, to date, it has not received the aforementioned notification. The company reinforces that it will make a plug adapter available free of charge to all consumers who purchase one of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphones until December 31, 2021. The action is valid for consumers who buy smartphones on the period from September 16, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Redemption can be requested from October 18, 2021 through January 31, 2022 via the Samsung Para You website. Delivery will be made to the address indicated by the customer. More information on the website: https://www.samsungparavoce.com.br/”.