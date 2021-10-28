Apple and Samsung Notified by Government for Selling Chargerless Cell Phone | Technology

Techblog iPhone 12 was the first model to be sold without a charger

Apple and Samsung were notified by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for selling smartphones without chargers in the box in Brazil. The information was published by TechTudo this Wednesday (27).

In November 2020, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) had already sent guidelines to both companies, but they “were not effectively implemented”.

Now, Apple and Samsung must inform if they are interested in formalizing a preventive agreement to adapt to Brazilian commercial practices. If they do not accept, an administrative proceeding can be instituted to investigate the case.

Apple was the first company to sell cell phones without chargers, citing environmental reasons. According to TechTudo, the government recommends that the company provide the accessory free of charge “until consumer conscious consumption initiatives are implemented.”

In the case of Samsung, the company offers the charger for a limited period. “At least a campaign was adopted for a short period in which the consumer, if interested, could request the sending of a plug adapter directly to the company, unlike Apple, which did not present any transitional policy or free availability of such adapters “, Senacon told TechTudo. The two manufacturers have 15 days to respond to the agency.

“Samsung informs that, so far, it has not received the aforementioned notification. The company reinforces that it will provide a free plug adapter for all consumers who purchase one of the new smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G until 31 December December 2021. The action is valid for consumers who purchase smartphones from September 16, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Redemption may be requested from October 18, 2021 until January 31, 2022, through the Samsung Para Você website. Delivery will be made to the address indicated by the consumer. More information on the website: samsungparavoce.com.br”, says a note sent by the South Korean company to TechTudo.