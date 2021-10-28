Apple launches iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9 in Brazil; see prices

Apple started in Brazil sales of its new tablet models announced at the September event: iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9. Both devices feature improvements in interface and power, but the highlight is the iPad Mini, which, despite the high price, has better performance and innovative design.

iPad Mini 6

Basic configuration iPad Mini 6. (Source: Apple/Reproduction)

The new iPad Mini 6 is available on Apple’s website for R$6,199 in the most basic configuration or R$9,399 with more complete specifications. Available in space gray, pink, purple and star, the model has two storage options, 64GB and 256GB, in addition to the option with or without support for the 5G network.

Advanced Settings iPad Mini 6. (Source: Apple/Reproduction)

The store allows you to add accessories to the order, such as the 2nd generation Apple Pencil for R$1,599 and the Smart Folio case for R$649. Shipping is free, but the delivery time is a little longer than usual, suggesting 4 to 5 weeks.

iPad 9

Basic configuration iPad 9. (Source: Apple/Reproduction)

The iPad 9 is on sale on Apple’s website for R$ 3,999, and can reach R$ 7,099, depending on the desired specifications. Available in space gray and silver, the model also has two storage options, 64GB and 256GB, in addition to variants with Wi-Fi+Cellular connectivity, as it only supports the 4G network.

Advanced setting iPad 9. (Source: Apple/Reproduction)

In this model, you can also add accessories, such as the 1st Generation Apple Pencil for R$1,199 and the Smart Keyboard for R$1,699. Delivery time is even longer, 5-6 weeks.

Differences between models

Models differ far beyond screen size. Focused on cost-effectiveness, the iPad 9 has an A13 Bionic chip and has limited connectivity to the 4G network. In the design, the device received an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage and the TrueTone feature, which adapts the screen temperature to ambient light.

The iPad Mini 6 is the more powerful between the two models, having the A15 Bionic chip present in the iPhone 13. In addition, Apple innovated in the look, making it closer to the iPad Pro’s body, but with compact dimensions. The screen is 8.3 inches, received an ultra-wide camera with Center Stage and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Comparison between devices (Source: Apple/Reproduction)