Apple starts testing iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and watchOS 8.3 [atualizado 4x: tvOS 15.2] – MacMagazine

Last Monday, Apple finally officially released macOS Monterey and also released iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1.

Today, she is already starting the tests of the iOS 15.2 (compilation 19C5026i ), of iPad 15.2 (idem) and the watchOS 8.3 ( 19S5026e — yes, they seem to have skipped 8.2?). In addition, we also have the Xcode 13.2 beta ( 13C5066c ).

For now, we don’t know if there are visible new features in these new versions, but speaking specifically on iPadOS and macOS, there is great expectation for these updates to bring Universal Control.

Any relevant news, as always, we will let you know here on the site. Very soon, too, these new builds should be released to members of the Apple Beta Software Program.

Update10/27/2021 at 4:14 pm

The big news for iOS 15.2, for now, seems to be the arrival of Apps Privacy Report (App Privacy Report) — that Apple had announced among the new iOS 15, at WWDC21.

In this new Privacy area of ​​the system, we’ll be able to see details of what each app is accessing in terms of data and sensors, as well as all the device’s network activity.

The news will certainly be a good complement to the controversial App Tracking Transparency, which arrived a few months ago with iOS 14.5.

Another novelty is in the automatic calls in case of emergency. We now have separate options to activate them by holding the iPhone’s side button next to a volume button for a few seconds or pressing the side button multiple times in a row.

In both methods, iOS counters eight seconds before actually making the emergency call.

Update II, by Eduardo Marques10/27/2021 at 5:40 pm

Apple has now released the beta version of tvOS 15.2 (compilation 19K5025g ) for developers.

Update III, by Bruno Santana10/27/2021 at 6:47 pm

Another new feature of the first beta version of iOS/iPadOS 15.2: it should be the first to bring one of the features against child abuse announced by Apple a few months ago. I am referring specifically to the tools of Communication Security (Communications Safety) of iMessage. The information is from the MacRumors.

For those who didn’t follow the case, Apple’s anti-child abuse initiative — as originally announced — had three pillars: Communication Security tools in iMessage (which are starting to take effect), new protection tips in Siri/Spotlight, and, of course, iCloud image scanning. This last pillar was what caused extreme controversy among digital privacy advocates, and was eventually pushed back by Apple.

As for the Communication Security feature, it works with underage users who use iMessage as part of an iCloud Home Sharing account. The feature is able to identify inappropriate photos sent or received by users, and for children under 13, parents may receive notification if the small user views the inappropriate content.

The tool will also be able to identify, through locally processed artificial intelligence, inappropriate messages sent by or to children, and alert about these messages. All features, of course, will be optional and must be activated by the children’s parents.

According to MacRumors, there’s still no way to know if the feature will actually be active on iOS 15.2 or if only files related to it are being included in the system — for now, the code is already there, but there’s no way to know if the system itself is already active.

Update IV, by diogo ammoN10/27/2021 at 20:45

Apparently, the iOS 15.2 has a few more cards up its sleeve. As seen by 9to5Mac, O Scheduled Summary received a redesigned design in the new version of the system.

Here’s a comparison of the current design (on iOS 15.1) with the new one:

As you can see, the new look features some sort of balloons instead of the currently existing message list. It remains to be seen, therefore, whether Apple will maintain this new appearance until the release of the final version of the system or if it will return to the traditional one.