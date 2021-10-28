Are you going back to the office? See how wearing high heels can be bad for your health

High heels are seen as synonymous with fashionable elegance, but their prolonged use not only causes foot pain, it can affect health in different ways, and some women want to stop wearing them often because of this.

Movements to replace this type of footwear have been gaining acceptance in different parts of the world, but they are still far from being popular.

Time at home because of the pandemic has also changed dress patterns and begs the question of what it will be like to get back into balance every day in the jump.

Recently, an airline in Ukraine drew attention by changing flight attendants’ uniforms and switching from high heels to sneakers. Employees complained about standing for hours in high heels and questioned how wearing uncomfortable shoes could be useful in a plane crash.

The change took place in the same country where a military parade of women wearing high heels was called “humiliation” and divided opinions.

In 2019, Japanese actress and writer Yumi Ishikawa lobbied Japanese companies to release employees from wearing high heels.

The pressure gave rise to the #KuToo movement, a pun on “kutsu” (shoes) and “kutsuu” (pain) in Japanese, whose impact made then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe comment on the matter at the time.

Abe said at the time that women should not be forced to suffer to comply with dress rules, which he himself called “impractical”. Last year, Japan Airlines released the use of high heels to its flight attendants.

But this complaint is not recent. Who doesn’t remember actresses Julia Roberts, Kristen Stewart and Sasha Lane removing their shoes on the Cannes red carpet, still in 2016, in protest against the obligation to wear high heels among women at the awards?

Foot, leg and spine injuries

In addition to pain, blisters and calluses at the end of the day, the recurrent use of high-heeled shoes can also cause deformities in the feet, knees and spine, in addition to lower back pain, arthrosis in the toes and spine and shortening of the spine. muscles and tendons.

“The most common injuries caused by the frequent use of high-heeled shoes are pinched joints in the spine, anatomical changes in the feet such as a bunion, shortening of the Achilles tendon, Morton’s neuroma, and changes in spinal biomechanics, in addition to increased lumbar lordosis” , says the orthopedist Luciano Miller, from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Deformities in the toes, more specifically the bunion and Morton’s neuroma, can occur when wearing tight shoes and can even compromise the bone structure of the feet.

A bunion, whose scientific name is hallux valgus, is a bony swelling formed in the joint at the base of the big toe. As the bunion grows, it pushes the finger inward, and so presses on the others, making them crooked.

Neuroma, on the other hand, is the compression of the tissues that cover the nerves of the toes, pressured by the use of tight shoes and the weight of the body.

The inflammation causes a sensation of sharp pain and numbness in the fingers or soles of the feet, which must be treated with steroids and, in some cases, may require surgery, explains orthopedist Isnar Moreira de Castro, head of the foot and foot surgery group. ankle of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Into).

“Walking a lot in high heels, in addition to being able to cause bunions and neuromas, can sometimes lead to a fracture of the bone due to mechanical stress, with so much weight on the bones that are not fully supported, they crack”, he says.

According to the Einstein orthopedist, the main villains are pointe shoes and thin heels, which can cause pain in the forefoot (toe) and calf shortening, among other problems.

“The prolonged use of high heels ends up shortening the back muscles of the calf, which is felt when walking in flat shoes and there is a feeling of being pulled. This can strain the spinal joints and cause lower back pain,” says Miller.

Why is the spine affected?

Of course, the human body has managed to adapt to wearing high heels. But it is still a fact that its use changes the way we move and, with that, the body adapts at a price.

In other words, to stay upright, we rest our feet on the floor and use the curvatures of the spine (lordosis and kyphosis) to maintain body balance.

When we stand in high heels, the dynamic changes. We need to move the body forward to maintain balance, and to compensate for this movement, we throw the spine back, increasing the lumbar curvature.

“When the spine is pushed back, you tighten the spine joints, increasing muscle tension, which consequently brings back pain and lower back pain”, explains the Einstein orthopedist.

And when we walk for a long time in heels, the decompensation reaches our knees and feet.

“When walking without heels, the body’s weight is distributed while walking. With high-heeled shoes, we protect the weight for the toe of the foot, overloading the inner part of the foot, increasing its width.

And, when you increase the width of the foot, the toes are consequently squeezed, increasing the chance of causing neuromas and the other injuries mentioned”, says Castro.

How to prevent injuries?

To prevent spinal and foot injuries it is not necessary to completely abandon the use of high heels, but knowing how to use them in a way that avoids such problems is essential.

The first tip is to alternate the use of heels on different days with lower shoes or even without heels, but with soft soles, suggests Miller.

“Using a shoe with good cushioning, especially for those who spend a lot of time standing, is a tip. That’s because wearing shoes that are too hard will cause more pain and overload. The ideal for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is to wear softer-soled shoes, such as sneakers or sapatênis”.

According to the Into orthopedist, the ideal is to opt for wider and padded shoes to avoid injuries, especially for those who already have a bunion.

“High heels is beautiful, but it’s unhealthy. Using a thick, soft front platform that can be padded to minimize front load is ideal. In very hard shoes, silicone insoles on the front can make the sole softer”.

Another important point for those who do not want to give up high heels is to strengthen the body muscles to withstand the decompensation caused by the use of this type of shoe.

“To avoid these pains, it is essential to do a physical activity that includes muscle strengthening and stretching the legs and core region [bacia, pélvis e abdome]”.

He gives as an example activities such as Pilates, functional exercise, swimming, water aerobics, or any other physical activity that activates these regions.

Calf stretching should be done, preferably, after wearing the shoe. But they can also be done throughout the day.

“Another important measure is to massage your feet whenever possible,” says Miller.

However, physical activity has a preventive function. Anyone who has already developed an injury or pain that does not go away with time, should seek an orthopedist for evaluation.