Arrascaeta still does not return to Flamengo against Atlético-MG; David Luiz will have lineup evaluated | Flamengo

The Copa do Brasil is no longer part of the calendar, but Flamengo is still alive in Brasileirão and has a decision ahead against Atlético-MG, on Saturday, at Maracanã. For the confrontation, however, Renato Gaúcho still won’t have the return of Arrascaeta, who is recovering from a muscle injury. David Luiz is in good condition, but he will still have the situation evaluated.

Despite the decisive nature of the game, Flamengo does not want to run the risk of Arrascaeta suffering a recurrence of a grade 2 injury in the anterior muscle of the right thigh. Since the beginning of the week, the Uruguayan has been doing field activities with physiotherapists, but he has not yet started the transition process to the physical part. It was the midfielder’s second muscle problem in just over a month.

As the match against Galo is already scheduled for next Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), the perception is that time is very short and prudence is necessary for Arrasca to return with 100% of the conditions less than one month of the Libertadores final. With this, the midfielder will be re-evaluated aiming at the duel on Tuesday, against Athletico, in Curitiba, or just against Atlético-GO, on Friday, the 5th, at Maracanã.

Who will also have the situation analyzed in the coming days is David Luiz. Since last week, the defender is dedicated to physical preparation. The injury suffered at the start of the semifinals of the Libertadores, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, however, is still fresh in memory and the subject will be debated by the technical committee.

There is a consensus that David Luiz made his debut hasty after being out of action for about five months since leaving Arsenal, which increased the risk of injury. In this way, Flamengo prepared, in parallel to the recovery work, a plan to strengthen the musculature to withstand the sequence of games in the final stretch of the season.

The topic will be debated internally this Thursday and Friday, and chances are good that David will at least be related. Technical committee, player, medical and physical preparation departments will be heard.

Without Arrascaeta and still in doubt about David Luiz, Flamengo will face Atlético-MG for the 29th round of Brasileirão. With 46 points, the team is fourth in the table, but has two games less than the leader Galo (with 59) and three less than Palmeiras, second with 49, and Fortaleza, third with 48.