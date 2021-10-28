Arroba do boi continues to fall; check out this Wednesday’s highlights

Boi: arroba continues to fall in the physical market, but shows recovery in the future

Corn: take a fall day

Soybeans: Cepea indicator has a slight retreat

Coffee: prices rise in Brazil following international exchanges

Abroad: US stocks break records for the second day in a row

In Brazil: IPCA-15 has negative surprise, while Caged shows strong job creation

Schedule

Brazil: weekly exchange flow (Central Bank)

Brazil: Copom (Central Bank) monetary policy meeting

Brazil: September unemployment rate – Continuous PNAD (IBGE)

Boi: arroba continues to fall in the physical market, but shows recovery in the future

According to Safras & Mercado consultancy, fat cattle continued to fall in the Brazilian physical market, with slaughterhouses still adopting the strategy of offering values ​​below the average reference. However, some news brought a rumor that a batch of beef produced in Tocantins had been released by the Chinese and boosted futures market prices.

On B3, live cattle futures prices had a strong high day with news that China may start to release some cargoes that were embargoed. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 263.85 to BRL 264.35, in November it went from BRL 274.10 to BRL 283.30 and in December it went from BRL 282.20 to BRL 293. 85 per at sign.

Corn: take a fall day

The Cepea corn indicator, calculated based on prices in Campinas (SP), had a day of lower prices. The price varied -1.02% compared to the previous day and went from R$89.18 to R$88.27 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator had a high of 12.23%. In 12 months, prices reached 10.79% appreciation.

At B3, the curve of corn futures contracts continued to fall and contracts for January and March are already close to losing the level of R$87 per bag. The maturity adjustment for November was from R$87.70 to R$87.55, for January 2022 it went from R$87.46 to R$87.25, for March it went from R$87.83 to R$ 87.43 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 84.29 to R$ 84.27 per bag.

Soybeans: Cepea indicator has a slight retreat

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), had a slight decline. The price varied -0.23% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 171.97 to R$ 171.58 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator had an increase of 11.49%. In 12 months, prices reached 4.16% appreciation.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean futures contract prices were practically stable with few new developments in both the North American and Brazilian markets. The contract for January, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.03% yoy and rose from $12.47 to $12.474 a bushel.

Coffee: prices rise in Brazil following international exchanges

According to Safras & Mercado, Arabica coffee prices had a high day, following the performance of international exchanges. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,250/.1255 to R$1,260/1265, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,255/ 1,260 to BRL 1,265/1,270 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices had a strong high day and approached the level of US$ 2.10 per pound. In two days, prices accumulated a 4.12% increase. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, appreciated 2.74% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 2.0255 to US$ 2.0810 per pound.

Abroad: US stocks break records for the second day in a row

Although with small gains, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 renewed their historic closing records with another high day driven by company balance sheets. This Tuesday, 26th, the day had as highlights the earnings releases of large technology companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

This Wednesday, 27, the macroeconomic agenda is empty in the United States and investors are awaiting data on the labor market and consumer inflation to be released on Thursday and Friday. Should inflation pick up again, the good results of stock indices in recent days may be partially reversed.

In Brazil: IPCA-15 has negative surprise, while Caged shows strong job creation

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA-15 in October was 1.20% and reached 10.34% in the accumulated variation in 12 months. Energy and gasoline prices continue to be the main drivers of consumer inflation. In addition, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, Brazil generated 313,902 formal jobs in September.

Despite the good result of the labor market, higher-than-expected inflation generated new hikes in future interest rates, which end up penalizing the performance of the Ibovespa. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 2.11% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 106,419 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated by 0.32% and went from R$ 5.5556 to R$ 5.5734.