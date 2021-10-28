Assistant admits that he did not check ammunition on a gun fired by Alec Baldwin – Emais

Alec Baldwin leaves Manhattan court in New York. Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The assistant director of the film Rust admitted that he did not completely check the ammunition on the gun with which the actor Alec Baldwin killed the director of photography on set, where “there was some complacency,” declared the sheriff in charge of the investigation.

No one has been arrested or charged for the incident, which took place last Thursday afternoon, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, as the protagonist and co-producer baldwin rehearsed a scene. Authorities have not ruled out charges against the actor. “All options are on the table,” said Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe District Attorney.

County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said about 500 bullets were collected on set, “a mixture of empty, fake and real.” “We’re going to determine how (this live ammunition) got on set and why it was there, why it shouldn’t,” Mendoza said.

Officials said a thorough and thorough investigation is “critical to make an assessment”. baldwin fired an LL Pietta Long Colt 45 revolver, according to Mendoza.

the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was injured and later died in a nearby hospital, while the film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shoulder and was discharged the same day.

complacency

“I think there was some complacency on this set,” Mendoza said. However, the sheriff noted that the investigations are just beginning. “Many other facts need to be corroborated before we can speak of criminal negligence,” he added.

“It’s a very complex case. It requires a lot of investigation, analysis and review. That’s why my team is here,” said prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies. “We don’t know how this will end until we have a full investigation.”

According to information released by authorities, there were three guns on the set of the low-budget western Rust. On-set gun assistant Hannah Reed, 24, put them in a cart on Thursday during filming.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Photo: Jeff Vespa/Vespa Pictures/ Reuters

After returning from a lunch break, Dave Halls, assistant director, picked up one of the guns and handed it to baldwin, shouting “cold gun”, cinema jargon to warn that the gun is unloaded, according to depositions by Souza and a cameraman. Baldwin drew his pistol as he explained how he would position himself in a scene when the shot occurred.

Hannah Reed told detectives that on the day of the incident, the weapons were stored in a safe during lunch, but the bullets were not, according to a sworn statement delivered to the courts on Wednesday. According to Dave Halls, when Hannah showed him the gun on set for rehearsal, he remembers seeing three “fake” bullets. “He admits that he should have checked them, but he didn’t, and he doesn’t remember if she turned the drum,” the text details.

Mendoza indicated that the projectile that hit hutchins it seems to be the same one taken from Souza’s shoulder, but he indicated that confirmation must come from the expertise. The sheriff explained that, in addition to the revolver used by the actor, a “non-functional” plastic pistol and another Single Action Army 45 gun were collected from the ranch. “This one looks like it had a modified cylinder and it may not be working, but that will have to be determined by the crime lab.”

Mendoza said he investigates rumors that people practiced target shooting on set before the accident. In an interview with AFP, legal experts cited possible implications of the case.

“Looks like baldwin believed the gun was unloaded,” said University of Southern California law professor Gregory Keating, which could prevent a criminal prosecution.

For legal adviser Bryan Sullivan, the actor could be sued, as well as other producers of the film. “I believe they will all be prosecuted. “A plaintiff’s attorney will definitely want to quote baldwin, to get money,” he indicated.