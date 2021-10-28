Astronomers discover first planet outside our galaxy!

Matheus Manente Yesterday 5 min

Scientists have detected the first planet outside our galaxy using X-rays, a technique that could completely change the direction of astronomy. (image: NASA / CXC / SAO / ESA / STScI / Grendler / M.Weiss)

Since antique, the human race has observed other planets in the sky. Over the past few decades, we’ve sent out several missions (manned or unmanned) to other planets in the solar system. But despite being the bodies closest to us and most explored by science, there are still a lot we don’t know on planets other than our own.

For starters, there are even signs that there is a ninth planet in the solar system, which has not yet been directly detected. And the first planet outside our solar system was discovered only in the last decades (more precisely in 1992). But science has advanced a lot and, in recent years, more and more bodies have been detected outside our solar system, enlarging the edges of the exploitable universe.

Now, NASA has announced another big broken barrier in this quest. For the first time, astronomers have detected signs of a exoplanet located out of the Milky Way. More precisely, the planet is located in the galaxy known as Messier 51 (M51).

What are exoplanets? How are they detected?

Exoplanets are any type of localized planet outside our Solar System. Until now, all other known exoplanets were located within a distance less than 3000 light years from Earth. The exoplanet of galaxy M51 would be 28 million light years from distance, thousands of times farther than any other discovery so far.

This type of planet is discovered in transits – That is, when a planet passes in front of its star and blocks part of the light, producing a characteristic response. Thousands of planets have been discovered using this technique in recent years. The difference is that astronomers are now looking for this blockage in the X-ray frequency.

Exoplanets size comparison. YT MetaBallStudios pic.twitter.com/3bk2Y3braR — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) October 27, 2021

This type of radiation is usually emitted by systems where a massive object, like a black hole, sucks the gas of a companion star. The material close to the object becomes overheated and emits X-rays. As the region that produces this radiation is small, a planet that passes in front of it can completely block your emission, making the traffic be easier to be located.

The team used this method in a binary system called M51-ULS-1, which contains a black hole orbiting a companion star with a mass about 20 times that of the sun. the traffic lasted three hours, during which X-ray emission dropped to zero. Based on this and other information, the researchers estimated that the exoplanet would be approximately the saturn size, but with an orbit twice as large.

Still, the study led by astronomer Rosanne Di Stefano, from Harvard & Smithsonian, has many uncertainties. If the calculations are correct, the planet will only cross the star again from now on 70 years. This means that we will only be able to observe it again and confirm its existence around the year. 2090.

Still, data from Chandra (NASA’s X-Ray Observatory) of at least others 20 galaxies will be analyzed by scientists. Now that they’ve discovered a method to detect exoplanets outside our galaxy, revisiting past data may open up a previously unknown window. The clues have always been here, but now we finally know how to identify them.