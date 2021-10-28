At 96 years old, one of the last survivors of the Hiroshima bomb dies

One of the last survivors of the Hiroshima bomb, Sunao Tsuboi died this Wednesday (27), in Japan, aged 96. The Japanese were one of the biggest activists against nuclear weapons.

Tsuboi was 20 years old and was on his way to college on August 6, 1945 when Hiroshima, his hometown, was hit by the atomic bomb that would change the history of Japan and the world.

The explosion killed 140,000 people, another 127,000 relive the nightmare to this day through the physical marks that day left.

The Japanese man had burns all over his body. He only regained consciousness weeks after the event, weak and with numerous scars all over his body. He had to relearn how to use his body as part of his recovery.

Sunao Tsuboi dedicated every day of his life as a powerful voice to eradicate nuclear weapons. He went on to teach mathematics in schools in Japan, telling younger people about his experiences during the war.

To fellow activists, the advice was simple: “don’t give up!”

Throughout his life, Tsuboi developed cancer and other illnesses. He spent long periods in hospital because of anemia.

In 2016, a brief meeting with then US President Barack Obama on a visit to Hiroshima, the Japanese said he was able to convey his thoughts to Obama.

Tsuboi left two daughters and a son.