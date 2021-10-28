‘At ease’ · TV News

Gabriel Vieira will make his debut as an actor in Verdades Secretas 2. Interpreter of Tadeu in the story of Walcyr Carrasco, he told how it was to face the sex scenes in his first soap opera. “I saw the level of professionalism of the entire team and how much they care to make us feel comfortable and safe. This was fundamental to break all the taboos in my head”, assured the 24-year-old model.

“My first time recording, I was very nervous. I was anxious. I barely slept the night before. It was the first time I went into a recording studio, so everything was new to me. I wanted to see how it all worked and then At the same time, I was excited. I was well received by everyone and, by the end of the day, I was already feeling at home,” stated the rookie.

Vieira will appear next with the practice known as voyeurism, which consists of people feeling pleasure when watching others naked or in sexual acts. Chiara (Rhay Polster) and Tadeu will have sex for the doctor Lúcio (Daniel Andrade) to watch.

“There is always nervousness, especially knowing the range of these images, which go to Brazil and the whole world. As a model, I had already photographed an artistic nude. But the idea of ​​being on a set with many people and making a scene it scared me a little,” the boy confessed.

“[Mas] When I got there, I saw the level of professionalism of the entire team and how much they care about making us feel comfortable and safe. This was instrumental in breaking all the taboos in my head. Now I’m loving it,” he added in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she sees her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

Subscribe to the TV News channel on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths 2 and other soap operas.