At the speed of radio, Jovem Pan debuts on TV with Bolsonaro and Doria

This Wednesday (27th), JP News, the television version of Jovem Pan radio, aired, today famous for its programming very aligned with the Bolsonaro government and for its openly right-wing commentators on the political spectrum.

Fifth option of 24-hour news channel on cable TV (where GloboNews, CNN Brasil, Band News and Record News already fight), JP News debuted on the main operators and also on a satellite dish.

As you would expect in a premiere, the programming in the early hours made many references to the channel itself. It was also not surprising to air interviews with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and with President Jair Bolsonaro in the morning – normal deference on an inauguration day.

Both conversations were cordial, marked by open questions, easier to answer, and little questioning from the interviewers. Doria is in Dubai and did not want to talk about party politics, but she responded on the subject. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, spoke of the main issues that afflict his management (Covid’s CPI, inflation, fuel prices, Auxílio Brasil), always putting himself in the position of victim, without suffering greater pressure from journalists.

The first attraction of JP News was “Jornal da Manhã”, shown between 6:00 and 10:00. Hosted by Thiago Uberreich and Adriana Reid, the program made evident the radio DNA that the channel carries. The intention is that it will be “the radio that became TV”, as the slogan says, but it is still a radio trying to be TV. Standing, “swiveling” from one topic to the next, the pair imprinted an overly fast-paced radio news pace to the program. This is a natural adaptation to make.

The appearance of four commentators, splitting the screen, gave the first idea of ​​what the channel intends to be. Two defend the government fiercely and two seek a journalistic equilibrium position. It’s more of a show than a debate.

At one of the breaks, a warning is made: “The opinions of our commentators do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Jovem Pan group”. Good to know.

The situation is repeated on the “Morning Show”, from 10 am to 11:30 am. The presenter Paulo Mathias says that the program values ​​”debate of ideas, plurality and above all democracy”. Federal Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), a pocket scientist, welcomes the premiere, praising “the plural media, which admits debate and good journalism.”

Joel Pinheiro and Adrilles Jorge represent the two poles that the channel offers – a central position and a committed right-wing position. It is a debate, of course, unequal. Joel makes it clear that he finds the situation amusing. Adrilles appears to be involved in a decisive battle. The effect is comical.

There were no major technical embarrassments, no errors or problems in the first few hours on air. Nor that typical debut nervousness. The structure inherited from the radio helped the channel to take off safely. The scenarios are simple, basic. There were investments in equipment, of course, but they don’t attract much attention. The channel still expects the support of advertisers – few have appeared at this beginning.