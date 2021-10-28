at what age to start doing?











© thomasandreas/iStock

Mammography: at what age do you start having it?





We already know that mammography can save lives. After that simple statement comes a lot of discussion. Should women start testing at age 40 or wait until age 50?

The recommendation of when to start having a mammogram can vary greatly depending on the country. In Brazil, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) advises starting at age 50. In addition, it recommends taking the exam every two years. But Law No. 11,664, of 2008, establishes that all women have the right to take the exam from the age of 40 onwards.

The Inca clarifies that the law does not invalidate the previous recommendation. However, the recommendation may be changed in some cases where an increased risk of developing breast cancer is presumed.

Who should start having a mammogram before age 50?











© digital mammography





(Image: LightFieldStudios/iStock)

Women with a family history of breast cancer, in whom one or more first-degree relatives were affected before age 50, have a higher risk of having breast cancer. This group must be monitored from age 35 for greater chances of an early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Women who had their first early menstruation, late menopause (after age 50), first pregnancy after age 30, or who do not have children should also have a mammogram. In addition, the responsible physician may also order another imaging test such as ultrasound.

For women between 40 and 49 years old who do not fit these cases, the recommendation is that an annual clinical examination be performed. Based on the results of this exam, the responsible physician may request a mammogram to check for changes.

According to surveys, approximately 65% ​​of women discover tumors at random. Although the Ministry of Health does not recommend self-palpation as an isolated method of prevention, it should be performed whenever the woman is comfortable. Self-examination can be done while showering, dressing or before going to bed. Even so, a complementary digital mammography exam should not be ruled out, even in young women.

Also read: doctor answers most common questions about mammography.

Information is key















(Image: Staras/iStock)

More important than concentrating on technique is getting correct information so that early detection is possible. Among the official recommendations of the Inca, the following stand out:

1. Every woman should be alert to the first signs and symptoms of breast cancer, seeking medical evaluation.

2. Every woman should know that controlling body weight and drinking alcohol, in addition to breastfeeding and physical activity, are ways to prevent cancer. Inform yourself and live with health!

Contraindications for mammography

Avoid having a mammogram during your menstrual period. Because menstruation tends to make the breasts more sensitive, which can cause discomfort during the exam. Therefore, choose to have a mammogram between the 5th and 10th day of the beginning of the menstrual cycle. In addition, pregnant and lactating women should only be tested if there is a worrying suspicion of breast cancer. Likewise, women who underwent breast implant insertion should wait 6 months to have a mammogram, in order to preserve the healing process.

Preparation for digital mammography

On the day of your digital mammogram, wear two pieces of clothing, such as a blouse and pants. Thus, it will only be necessary to remove the top part for the exam. Also, you should not use creams, perfumes, talcum powders and deodorants on the scheduled date. If you used it, take a shower to remove the residue from the skin.

Heads up:

The most effective way to prevent breast cancer is constant medical monitoring. Whenever you suspect any change in your health, seek advice from a specialist.