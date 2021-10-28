Athletico terminates contract for indiscipline, and midfielder Richard returns to Corinthians | soccer

Athletico confirmed the termination of the contract with the defensive midfielder Richard , 27 years old, at dawn this Thursday, for an act of indiscipline. The club has already notified Corinthians, a club that has a contract with the athlete until the end of 2022.

The reason for the player’s departure was outside the field. He was drawn for the anti-doping test in the game against Fluminense, on October 17, but left the Arena da Baixada before the end of the match valid for the Brasileirão.

Richard asked to be substituted at halftime and only had to return to the stadium for testing. Two days later, Hurricane informed the midfielder of the decision to terminate the loan link that would last until the end of this year.

In the note, Hurricane lamented the athlete’s attitude in “in a decisive moment of the season”. The episode happened before the semifinals against Flamengo – Athletico advanced and is a finalist against Atlético-MG, in December. At the end of November, the team also has the South American final, against Bragantino.

On loan from Corinthians, Richard arrived at Athletico in July last year and moved on to this season. He made 71 matches with the red-black shirt, with two goals and two assists.

As he has already played in 20 Serie A games, the midfielder can no longer play in 2021 for any Brazilian team.

1 of 1 Richard, in the match between Athletico and Fluminense, the last for the Hurricane — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico Richard, in the match between Athletico and Fluminense, the last for the Hurricane — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico

See Athletico’s official note

“Athletico Paranaense informs that it opted to discontinue the loan contract of the athlete Richard. Athletico has already communicated to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

The decision was made and communicated to the athlete on October 19, due to Richard’s act of indiscipline in the game against Fluminense (October 17). The athlete requested a substitution at half-time and left the stadium earlier, even against the guidance of the technical committee and knowing that he could be drawn for the anti-doping test.