Atlético asks for 100% audience in games played in Belo Horizonte

Athletic asked, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (27), the release of the total public in the games held in Belo Horizonte. The request was made by the president of the club, Sérgio Coelho, in a telephone conversation with Mayor Alexandre Kalil.

The politician was receptive to the request, according to a statement released by Galo, and stated that he will return after discussing the situation with the technical team. The club understands that it is possible to have 100% of the public in their games at this time of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Atlético’s justifications are that the vast majority of the population is fully vaccinated, disease indicators are falling and that it is the right time for there to be 100% of the public, since it is an open environment.

Atlético’s board asks that what is done in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro be replicated. The first will receive 100% audience from November, and the second already authorizes stadiums with full capacity.

