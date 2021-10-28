Atlético-MG is in its third Copa do Brasil final. The Minas Gerais team beat Fortaleza again, this time by 2-1, with goals from Diego Costa and Hulk, with a penalty, with Romarinho making the goal of honor by Leão do Pici in the confrontation. With the triumph, Galo secured his third decision of the competition. Alvinegro won in 2014 and was runner-up in 2016.

The Minas Gerais team managed well the score made in the first game, when they beat the Ceará team by 4-0 and in the Castelão duel, Atlético once again showed the superiority of their squad. It was the third athletic victory in the year over Fortaleza, two in the Copa do Brasil and one for the Brazilian. The team from Ceará also defeated the miners in the Brazilian Championship.







Atlético-MG beats Fortaleza and goes to the final of the Copa do Brasil Photo: Caio Rocha / Gazeta Press

Galo’s rival will be Athetico-PR, which beat Flamengo in the other semifinal. It will be an unprecedented final of the tournament, in games that will be played on December 8th and 15th.

Alternative but strong team, which ensured the classification

Cuca made five changes to the team, saving several holders for the decision against Flamengo, on Saturday, October 30, in the Brazilian Championship. Even so, the team competed and did not allow Fortaleza to have the actions of the game.

Diego Costa and Hulk resolved the situation

The duo was not on the field together, but scored the goals of alvinegro, making it 6-1 on the aggregate scoreboard. Galo in its third final and Fortaleza had their best campaign in the history of the Copa do Brasil.

upcoming games

Galo will face Flamengo, on Saturday, October 30, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Nationals. Leão do Pici is going to BH to catch América-MG, also on Saturday, but at 9 pm, at Independência.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

FORTALEZA 1 X 2 ATHLETIC-MG

Date: October 27, 2021

Time: 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Location: Castelão, Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (both from SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Goals: Diego Costa, at 13′-2ºT (0-1), Hulk, with a penalty, at 38′-2ºT (0-2), Romarinho, at 44′-2ºT)

Yellow cards: Réver (ATL), Igor Torres (FOR), Ronald (FOR), Wellington Paulista (FOR)

Red cards:

Public and income: not disclosed

FORTRESS (Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda)

Boeck; Éderson, Titi and Jussa; Edinho (Osvaldo, at 11′-2ºT), Felipe, Ronald (Daniel Guedes, at 30′-2ºT), Matheus Vargas (Romarinho, at 11′-2ºT) and Bruno Melo; David (Igor Torres, at 18′-2nd T) and Wellington Paulista (Henriquez, at 11′-2nd T)

.

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: Cuca)

Everson; Guga, Réver, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô-interval); Tchê Tchê, Jair (Nathan, at 31′-2ºT), Alan Franco (Dylan Borrero, at 20′-2ºT); Vargas (Hulk, at 26′-2ºT) and Diego Costa (Eduardo Sasha, at 24′-2ºT).