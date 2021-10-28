Auction of 5G attracts 15 interested parties and could be a vector to increase competition in telecommunications – Economy

THE National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported that 15 groups, including companies and consortia, submitted proposals to participate in the fifth generation mobile internet auction (5G). This means that the list of competitors, this time, will go far beyond the giants Vivo, TIM and Claro, which presented proposals. Oi, as expected, was left out.

The opening of the envelopes with the offers will be on November 4th. For the time being, the targeted assets for each of the groups or the value of the bids have not yet been made public. In the coming days, the regulatory agency will verify if the bidders are duly qualified to participate in the event, that is, if they have presented all the financial guarantees and documents required by the notice.

The 3.5 Ghz band – the most targeted for 5G – will offer four national lots in the auction. That’s because the event was designed at a time when the four big teles were active in the field. But, with Oi’s departure from the mobile sector, there will be a national lot available to anyone who wants to venture into this market.

On the other hand, there is a big challenge for newcomers. “This is a highly dominated market. To compete it will be necessary to take customers away from competitors, which is not simple”, ponders the consultant and former president of Anatel, Juarez Quadros.

“A new entrant will have to take clients from others to make themselves financially viable. And the public notice is strict in demanding that the installation of the infrastructure be proven”, adds Quadros, referring to the high risk of investing without having a suitable return .

What is in dispute

This will be the largest auction ever held by Anatel, with a turnover of R$49.7 billion. Of this total, R$10.6 billion are granted by the bands and R$39.1 billion are investment commitments in the implementation of the networks. The auctioned bands – 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHZ – will serve both to activate 5G and to extend 4G.

The government calculates that 5G will generate US$ 1.2 trillion in investments over the next 20 years. The new technology promises speeds up to 20 times faster than current ones, in addition to a very low response time (latency) between connected devices. This will allow the development of new applications, from driverless cars to innovations in industry, mining and agriculture, among other sectors.

in the fight

In addition to regional operators such as Brisanet, Secomtel and Algar Telecom, groups linked to large investors were also confirmed, such as Pátria Investimentos.

Also participating are Mega Net Internet Provider and Comercio de Informática Ltda (5G Brazil Initiative, consortium of 421 providers), NK 108 Empreendimento e Participações S/A (Brazil Highline), and Winity II Telecom Ltda (linked to Pátria Investimentos) .

Also in the dispute are Brasil Digital Telecomunicações Ltda, Cloud2u Industry and Commerce of Electronic Equipment Ltd, 5G South Consortium, Fly Link Ltd, Neko Communications, Entertainment and Education Ltd. and VDF Tecnologia da Informação Ltda.