Autonomous boats are ready for testing on Amsterdam canals – 10/27/2021 – Tec

Visitors to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, should soon see autonomous craft the size of a car silently navigating its ancient canals, carrying passengers, goods or garbage.

It will be the electricity-powered “Roboat,” a more appealing name than “autonomous floating vehicle” for a project that will soon begin test trips aimed at improving the city’s transportation options.

“We have a lot of road traffic and congestion because of e-commerce and logistics cluttering the city’s small streets,” said Stephan van Dijk, director of innovation at the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions, which designs the Robat with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“At the same time, we have a lot of water in the canals… So we developed an autonomous ship to help with the city’s logistics and also with the movement of people.”

The city, which is supporting the project, is considering sites for a pilot garbage collection project starting early next year, Van Dijk said.

Below the waterline, it works like an upside-down drone: two propellers, front and rear, and two thrusters on either side of the bow, allow it to maneuver with agility, including smooth docking that would leave most human commanders. ashamed.

Laser imaging on the front, GPS systems on the front and rear, and multiple cameras on the sides help with positioning. Roboat programming is done from computers on the ground.

Roboat is not allowed to enter the city’s water traffic with passengers. But in the long run, the 1,200 kg spacecraft’s medium-sized, slightly square chassis can be used for passenger, garbage and transport models, and is designed so that the roboats can connect.