Avian flu cases increase in China shows risk of mutations – News

The rise in the number of people infected with bird flu in China this year has raised concern among experts, who say the previously circulating strain appears to have mutated and may be more infectious for humans.

China reported to the WHO (World Health Organization) 21 cases of people infected with the H5N6 avian influenza subtype in 2021. By 2020, the country had reported only five.

While the numbers are much lower than the hundreds infected with H7N9 in 2017, the infections are severe, leaving many in critical condition and at least six people have died.

“The increase in human cases in China this year is worrying. It’s a virus that causes high mortality,” said Thijs Kuiken, professor of comparative pathology at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam.

Most of those infected have had contact with birds, and there are no confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission, said the WHO, which highlighted the increase in cases in a statement on 4 October. And he advised that the cases be investigated “urgently” to understand the risk and the chance of spreading among people.

Since then, a 60-year-old woman in Hunan Province has been hospitalized in critical condition with H5N6 flu on Oct. 13, according to a Hong Kong government statement.

Although human cases of H5N6 have been reported, no H5N6 outbreaks have been reported in poultry in China since February 2020.

China is the world’s largest producer of poultry and the largest producer of ducks, which act as reservoirs for flu viruses.

The CDC (Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention) could not be reached for comment on the increase in human cases of H5N6. However, a study published on its website last month said that “the increased genetic diversity and geographic distribution of H5N6 poses a serious threat to the poultry industry and human health.”

Avian influenza viruses circulate constantly in domestic and wild birds, but rarely infect people. However, the evolution of viruses, which has increased as bird populations grow, is a major concern because they can develop into a virus that easily spreads between people and causes a pandemic.

The highest number of H5N6 infections occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, although cases have also been reported in neighboring Chongqing and Guangxi, as well as in Guangdong, Anhui and Hunan provinces.

At least 10 were caused by viruses genetically very similar to the H5N8 virus, which devastated poultry farms across Europe last winter and also killed wild birds in China. This suggests that the most recent H5N6 infections in China may be a new variant.

“It could be that this variant is a little more infectious (to people) … or there could be more of this virus in birds right now and that’s why more people are being infected,” said Kuiken.

Four of Sichuan’s cases have reared poultry and been in contact with dead birds, a September report by the China CDC said. Another bought a duck at a live poultry market a week before he developed symptoms.

China vaccinates birds against bird flu, but the vaccine used last year may only partially protect against emerging viruses, preventing large outbreaks but allowing the virus to keep circulating, said Filip Claes, coordinator of the regional laboratory for the Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases at the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs did not respond to the request for information made by Reuters.

Backyard farms in China are common and many people still prefer to buy live chickens from markets. The city of Guilin in the Guangxi region, which had two human cases in August, said last month it had halted live bird trade in 13 urban markets and would abolish the trade within a year.