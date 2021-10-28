Ayrton Senna’s father, Milton da Silva dies at 94 of natural causes

Milton Teodoro Guirado da Silva, father of three-time champion Ayrton Senna, died this Wednesday (27) of natural causes. The manager was 94 years old and was married to Neyde Joanna Senna, mother of the pilot who died on 1st of Major in 1994. Besides Ayrton, Milton was the father of Viviane and Leonardo. The information was confirmed by the press office of the Ayrton Senna Institute.

Silva was also the grandfather of driver Bruno Senna, Bianca and Paula, sons of Viviane, who currently heads the institute named after the winner of three Formula 1 titles. Born in the north of São Paulo, Senna’s father started working with buying and selling cars. Over time, he accumulated capital and expanded his business, setting up a metallurgical company. It also invested in civil construction and in the purchase of farms and cattle.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Ayrton Senna and his father, Milton da Silva, together (Norio Koike/ASE)

Despite his son’s dream of dedicating himself to the sport, Milton really wanted Ayrton to help him with the family business. And it didn’t take long to notice his son’s talent, also becoming a great supporter of Senna’s career since kart.

Ayrton died 27 years ago after a serious accident during the San Marino GP.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!