Ayrton Senna’s father, Milton da Silva, dies at 94 years old, in São Paulo | formula 1

Ayrton Senna’s father, Milton Guirado Theodoro da Silva, died of natural causes this Wednesday morning, aged 94, in São Paulo. Milton, affectionately known by the nickname Miltão, was married to Neyde Joanna Senna, mother of the pilot, and together they had three children: Viviane, Ayrton and Leonardo. The information was disclosed in a publication on the former driver’s official profile on a social network.
Official profile of the pilot released the news of the death of Milton Silva — Photo: Reproduction
Ayrton’s father dedicated much of his time and life to the driver’s career, following him closely, from his first steps in kart to the Brazilian’s trajectory in F1. Milton divided his attention between the career of the Brazilian idol and the metallurgical company he founded.
Ayrton Senna with his father, Milton da Silva, during the 1990 Spanish GP — Photo: Henri Cahier/Getty Images
Reserved, in a serious and closed way, Milton had a deep relationship with his soft-hearted son. A connection that was made public in rare moments during the pilot’s career in F1. In one of them, which took place backstage at Interlagos, right after Senna’s heroic victory in the 1991 Brazilian GP, when exhausted after driving McLaren with only sixth gear, Ayrton didn’t mind the cameras when he asked his father for a kiss .