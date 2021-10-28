B3 (B3SA3) receives tax infraction of R$ 204 million for merger premium

SAO PAULO – B3 (B3SA3) reported on Wednesday (27) that it received a tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue of Brazil questioning the amortization, for tax purposes, in the fiscal year of 2017, of goodwill generated by the combination of the business with Bovespa Holding , in May 2008.

According to the notice to the market, the total amount is BRL 204.342 million, of which BRL 155.168 million are as a fine on the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and BRL 49.173 million as a fine on the Social Contribution on o Net Income (CSLL).

“The tax assessment comprised only the aforementioned fines as B3 presented tax loss balances in the calendar year 2017, which were later used by B3 between 2019 and 2021. With this, unlike what occurred in the other years for which there were assessments, the value of the portion of the questioned goodwill relating to 2017 (approx. BRL 1.6 billion) was fully deducted from this balance of tax loss,” stated B3 in the statement.

According to B3, the tax assessment notice is based, in short, on an alleged undue reduction in the calculation bases of said taxes by virtue of the value attributed to the goodwill.

Additionally, B3 informed that it will present a challenge to the aforementioned tax assessment notice and reaffirms its understanding that the goodwill was constituted regularly, in strict compliance with tax legislation.

