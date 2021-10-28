Banestes opens competition for the IT area with a salary of R$4,700

Banestes will reinforce the staff in the IT area. Credit: Banestes/Disclosure

The State Bank of Espírito Santo (Banetes) is going to open a public examination to fill positions in the Information Technology (IT) area. Candidates must have higher education in the following specialties: Systems Development, Support and Infrastructure, and Information Security. The salary is R$4,749, for a workload of 30 hours a week.

In addition to the remuneration, the bank’s employees will receive R$ 942.70 in meal allowance, R$ 768.36 in food allowance, R$ 558.16 in day care allowance, transportation voucher, profit sharing and results, among other benefits.

The notice was published this Thursday (28) in the Official Gazette of the State. The purpose of the event is to form a reserve record, which will be activated according to the institution’s needs.

Applications can be made from 4:00 pm on October 28th to 4:00 pm on November 18, 2021, at the Fundação Getúlio Vargas website. The participation fee is R$78.

Candidates who are bone marrow donors will be entitled to exemption from this amount; voters summoned and appointed by the State Electoral Court who served in party political elections; prove economic hyposufficiency; individuals who declare themselves exempt from presenting the Annual Income Tax Adjustment Declaration and persons with disabilities.

The benefit request must be made from 4:00 pm on October 28th to 4:00 pm on November 1st, 2021, on the enrollment website.

The selection will be made through an objective test, of an eliminatory and qualifying character. The exams will be applied in Vitória, on the probable date of December 19, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Candidates will have to answer 60 multiple-choice questions from the following subjects: Portuguese Language, Banking Knowledge, Logical-Mathematical Reasoning and Specific Knowledge.

The period of validity of the contest will be two years from the date of approval of the final result, and may be extended for an equal period at the discretion of the administration of Banestes.