Barbara Evans vents about the effects of pregnancy: ‘I felt ugly’

Dealing with the effects of pregnancy on one’s body is no bed of roses – and Barbara Evans knows it very well. The 30-year-old actress made an outburst on her social networks about how she has faced these physical changes.

“Today was a difficult day. For the first time during pregnancy, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Oh my God!’ And I started to cry. I felt ugly for the first time during my pregnancy,” admitted Barbara, three months pregnant, in her Instagram stories.

“It’s very difficult. Today was the first day that I felt bad, and I decided to share it because I know that many people must be feeling it. They must feel lonely,” she blurted out, unable to stop her tears.

My belly is gigantic, my ass is gigantic! I don’t know what’s growing more, if it’s my belly or my ass. In a little while I’ll have to buy two seats. You have no idea. They said it grew, but I didn’t think it grew that much

Bárbara Evans is expecting her first child, the result of a union with businessman Gustavo Theodoro. She became pregnant by artificial insemination, from twins, but lost one of the babies in the first months of pregnancy.

About to reveal the gender of the heir – at a baby shower scheduled for this weekend – Barbara recently revealed the names – both female and male – she chose to give the child.

“Ayla means moonlight or moonlight. Noah means long-lived,” said Monique Evans’ daughter.