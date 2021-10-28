Barcelona advances by Xavi in ​​Koeman’s vacancy; see what separates coach from the Catalan club

According to ESPN calculation, Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​will talk this Thursday (28) with Xavi Hernandez, former player of the club, to negotiate his hiring as coach after the resignation of Ronald Koeman

Joan Laporta will talk to Xavi Hernandez this Thursday (28) about the position of coach of the Barcelona after Ronald Koeman’s departure, according to sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Dutchman was fired after the 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano, which left the team in ninth place of Laliga, accumulating three defeats in the last four league games.

the technician of the Al Sadd, Xavi, who made 767 appearances for the club as an athlete, quickly emerged as the first choice for the job. The president of Barça is interested in hearing about what would be his demands to assume the post.

Sources told the ESPN that conversations should focus on what Xavi thinks in terms of technical staff and reinforcements, but that personal terms for a deal shouldn’t be an issue.

Barcelona has designated Sergi Barjuan as interim for next Saturday’s match (30), against the Alave, in a match that will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Xavi has always made it clear that his dream is to return to Barcelona as a coach. The former player left the club in 2015 to join Al Sadd, in Qatar, where he spent four years as an athlete before being announced as coach in 2019.

Since taking over, the former midfielder has led the club to seven trophies, including a league title. They have won seven of seven Qatar Stars League matches in the current season and are unbeaten in 34 games since the previous season.

The Catalan idol had already been approached for the position by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu in 2020, when Ernesto Valverde was fired. However, he declined because the timing was not right. When Quique Setien was fired in the same year, Xavi was again among the favorites, but Bartomeu opted for Koeman.