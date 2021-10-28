Battlefield 2042 will be the first game in the franchise to have a non-binary playable character ⋆

For some time now, various entertainment media have been promoting adjustments in their products, with a view to ensuring the representation of certain groups. In this sense, the newest example will be the game Battlefield 2042. After all, the AND THE revealed Emma “Sundance” Rosier, first playable character in franchise history to be classified as a “non-binary person”… will we meet the expert?

Unmissable! Get 20% off ExitLag, the best ping reducer on the market! Use our “MMORPGBR” coupon and receive 20% off when contracting any of the plans of the ExitLag, a program used by professional gamers like Fallen to reduce lag by up to 70% in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Elyon and more. Click here and enjoy!

If you’ve been following the news related to Battlefield 2042, you should know that the game will feature a set of characters dubbed “the experts”. These characters will be available to players and will have their own characteristics and stories, making the experience a little more immersive. And yes, it’s with this set of characters that the franchise will change its history a bit. “I say” this because Emma “Sundance” Rosier should be classified as a “non-binary” character. By the way, the pronouns used to mention you must be “they” and “they”. With this, the publisher will promote a historic addition to the franchise, as the existence of “non-binary” playable characters in previous titles has never been verified.

It is worth noting that Emma “Sundance” Rosier will be part of the team of 10 specialists who will be available in the game on its debut date. Remembering that the game is set to debut on November 19th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but there are still rumors indicating that there is a chance that EA will announce a postponement very soon. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for news related to the game. With regard to the “non-binary” character, we are facing another beautiful example of an action aimed at promoting representation.





Don’t want to miss anything new? Then follow the MMORPGBR on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of the latest MMORPG news. Also join our Closed Facebook Group to share your gameplays and seek tips from other players.