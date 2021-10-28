Bayern takes 5 to 0 and is eliminated after massacre

Bayern Munich were eliminated after suffering a historic massacre in the German Cup. The Bavarian team took an incredible 5-0 from Borussia Monchengladbach this afternoon, at Borussia-Park, and fell in the second phase of the competition.

The rout began to be built early, after just two minutes. M’Gladbach opened 3-0 before the break and closed the account in the second half. Kouadio Kone, Ramy Bensebaini (2) and Breel Embolo (2) scored the winning goals against an unrecognizable Bayern despite their full strength.

With the result, Bayern says goodbye early in the German Cup for the second consecutive year. The team had been eliminated last season by Holstein Kiel, of the German second division, also in the second phase of the dispute.

The teams return to the field at the weekend for the German Championship. Bayern visit Union Berlin on Saturday (30), while M’Gladbach face Bochum the following day.

Bayern takes 3 goals in 20 minutes

Borussia Moenchengladbach celebrates goal against Bayern Munich Image: REUTERS

The start of the game could not have been worse for Bayern. At 20 minutes, the team was already losing 3-0 in an unrecognizable afternoon. This, in fact, was the first time that the Munich team conceded three goals in this period of time in the German Cup.

M’Gladbach took advantage. The home team opened the scoring after two minutes with Kone and extended it with Bensebaini, at 15 and 21 – the second of them, with a penalty.

M’Gladbach completes massacre

In the second half, Borussia did not give Bayern time to dream of a reaction. Six minutes into the final stage, M’Gladbach already expanded the score, this time with Embolo. Shortly after, at 13, Embolo swung the net again to close the account.

And it could have been more. There were 13 goal attempts by the home team, which, even with less possession, managed to be much more effective this Wednesday.