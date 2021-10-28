BC announces departure of director who was one of those responsible for implementing Pix in Brazil

GONÇALVES (MG) – The Central Bank announced, this Thursday (28), changes in its board of directors. The institution informed, through a press release, the departure of João Manoel Pinho de Mello, who was director of Financial System Organization and Resolution.

Mello will remain in office until December 31, when his term ends. The director could be nominated for reappointment, a possibility discarded by the current BC president, Roberto Campos Neto.

Mello was one of the strategists responsible for implementing Pix in Brazil, a tool that will be integrated into the third phase of Open Banking this Friday (29) and allows financial transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week without charging fees. individuals.

In Mello’s place, the economist Renato Dias de Brito Gomes, who is currently a professor at the Toulouse School of Economics and a researcher at the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique, will take over. Gomes has a master’s degree in economics from PUC-Rio and a PhD, also in the same area, from Northwestern University.

“On behalf of the Central Bank, President Roberto Campos Neto congratulates the nominee Gomes and thanks Director Pinho de Mello for the relevant services rendered to the Central Bank and the Collegiate Board,” said BC.

The dance of the chairs takes place a day after the Selic, the country’s basic interest rate, rose from 6.25% to 7.75% a year after a meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), of the Central Bank, on Wednesday (27).

With the new level of interest, the Ibovespa opened this Thursday between gains and losses. According to analysts, a part of the market expected the adjustment to be even more rigorous, given the fiscal risks of inflation advancing at an accelerated pace.

However, if the Central Bank were to raise interest rates even further, it would imply higher capital costs for companies listed on the stock exchange. In other words: regardless of what the BC decided, the Ibovespa would be under pressure.

In the statement on the decision that raised the Selic to 7.75% per year, the Central Bank informed that there was a deterioration in the balance of risks and should raise the rate with the same intensity at the next Copom meeting in December, the last of the year . Therefore, 2021 could end with the basic interest rate of the economy at 9.25% per year.

“The Committee also recognized that the global outlook is becoming less favorable for emerging markets. In our assessment, the decision is consistent with our scenario of a terminal Selic rate at 11%”, says the XP report.

