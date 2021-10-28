BC announces departure of director who was one of those responsible for implementing the PIX | Economy

In a statement, the BC said that the director of Organization of the Financial System and Resolution, João Manoel Pinho de Mello, leaves office at the end of the year, when his term ends. He could be nominated for reappointment.

In his place, BC president Roberto Campos Neto appointed economist Renato Dias de Brito Gomes.

Pinho de Mello was one of those responsible for the implementation of PIX in Brazil, a tool that allows transfers of resources in real time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without charging individual fees.

Renato Dias de Brito Gomes is a professor at the Toulouse School of Economics and a researcher at the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique. He also holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the Department of Economics at PUC-Rio and a PhD in economics from Northwestern University.

“On behalf of the Central Bank, President Roberto Campos Neto congratulates the nominee Gomes and thanks Director Pinho de Mello for the relevant services rendered to the Central Bank and the Collegiate Board,” informed the institution.

To join the BC’s board of directors, Renato Dias de Brito Gomes will have to be tested and have his name approved by the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Federal Senate. Afterwards, it will still have to go through the approval of the plenary of that house.

Under the law approved by the National Congress that establishes the autonomy of the Central Bank, sanctioned this year by President Jair Bolsonaro, the President of the Central Bank has a four-year term, not coinciding with that of the President of the Republic, renewable for an equal period. Directors also have fixed terms.