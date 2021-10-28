Beef to be cheaper with suspension of exports to China – Economy

With a decrease in the arroba do boi, businessmen are already buying the protein at a cheaper price in the Capital

Beef being sold in a supermarket in the Capital (Photo: Paulo Francis)

The decision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, issued on the 19th, which determined that slaughterhouses suspend the production of beef destined for China, has brought positive effects to the Brazilian table and the forecast is that the amount paid by bovine protein decrease in the next few days.

The determination of the paste was taken after the Asian country completed 45 days without buying Brazilian beef, after identifying two cases of spongiform encephalopathy beef, known as “mad cow”, in products exported by slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.

According to IBGE, beef became cheaper for the first time in 17 months (Photo: Paulo Francis)

With the Chinese market closed, the domestic market ended up being impacted and the stocks of meat in slaughterhouses caused the biggest drop of the year in the price of arroba do boi. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) red meat became cheaper for the first time in 17 months, with a drop of 0.31% in the price of protein in October.

Data from the bulletin of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of MS (Famasul) indicate that in August 2021, when shipments to China were halted, the arroba do boi cost R$ 311 in Mato Grosso do Sul. Now, after more than 50 days of blocking on shipments to the Chinese, the arroba do boi in the State is found for the value of R$ 262.

With this scenario, the population’s doubt was whether the fall in product values ​​would reach the shelves. In some stores in Campo Grande, the drop in the value of the arroba is encouraging businessmen, who guarantee that the meat will be cheaper for consumers.

“In reality, what happened is that during high prices the suppliers were practically ‘auctioning the cow’, the dealer who paid the most got the product, and as it was expensive it was inevitable to pass it on to customers”, explains Nimivy Mattos, 26 years old, owner of a supermarket on Avenida Guaicurus.

At the time she spoke with the article, the businesswoman had just received the new price list from the dealer, and was faced with a decrease of up to 10% in the value of cuts. “The picanha was R$59.99 and now it’s R$49.90, the second-rate meats that were close to R$40, now it should return to the mid-twenties”, says Nimivy.

Supermarket manager felt the decrease in the value of the table of beef cuts (Photo: Paulo Francis)

In a unit of the Pires chain, the manager Diego de Oliveira Rocha, also noticed an encouraging difference in the price of the protein. “There was a readjustment in the table at the beginning of this week, more precisely on Sunday, with a reduction of 3 to 5%. In one of the stores, for example, the rib went from R$23.90 to R$14.99”, exemplifies the manager.

Despite the high price of cuts, butcher Alex Dias, 39, guarantees that people have not given up on the traditional Sunday barbecue. “Consumers’ tactic was to buy most of it in second-rate meat, but even so, in lesser quantity, they took rump steak, a point of rib. But in sales in general, people stopped buying a lot of meat and switched to chicken”, says the professional.

Shipments of Brazilian beef to China still do not have a specific date to resume. But it is noteworthy that the country is still authorized to sell the meat to other countries.

Despite the suspension of shipments to the Asian country reflecting positively on prices practiced in the domestic market, the Ministry also authorized that slaughterhouses stock the product stopped in refrigerated containers for a period of 60 days.