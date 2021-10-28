Beer bottles are lacking and gondolas have fewer options

The variety of beer packaging on supermarket shelves has dropped, and the blame may be, however contradictory it may seem, to the high production of the industry.

“There is a structural problem. Whenever the pace of beer production exceeds 14 billion liters per year, there is a lack of glass,” says the president of the Brazilian Beer Industry Association (Cervbrasil), Paulo Petroni.

With this, at the time of purchase, the consumer has more limited options – which, ultimately, can harm the sales of the product. Neogrid’s rupture index – an indicator that measures the lack of products in Brazilian supermarkets – went from 11.9% in the beer category, in August, to 15.3%, in September.

According to Robson Munhoz, director of operations at Neogrid, this indicator does not necessarily indicate that there is a lack of beer on the shelves, but that certain lines or brands are not found. “There is still ‘hiccup’ of raw material for the industry and it is reviewing its portfolio. Some factories are not receiving the 310 ml package, for example, and take the decision not to bottle certain brands,” he explains.

income effect

For Petroni, this lack of variety can affect sales of the drink. “With inflation, which reduces the population’s disposable income, the lack of smaller packages harms consumption,” he says.

In other words: with the money being worth less, the consumer tends to look for smaller packages of the drink. If a certain brand does not have this availability, it changes for another one or ends up abandoning the purchase of that item. Reducing the size of packaging is a subterfuge that several industries, such as food and cosmetics, resort to in times of employment and income difficulties, such as the current one.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Glass Industries (Abividro), Lucien Belmonte, confirms that the production of glass for the brewing industry has been below demand for about two years. “There are big increases in the offer scheduled for 2022, but it still doesn’t solve it, for 2023 the offer is more correct”, he says.

Since the problem is not new, Belmonte says that the factories were able to plan. Therefore, those that have increased packaging stocks and placed more programmed orders do not suffer from shortages. The production of the drink traditionally rises in the third quarter, to account for the consumption demand in the summer.

The lack of packaging in the beverage sector, by the way, is not exclusive to the beer sector. Last year, several wineries in Rio Grande do Sul reported a possible shortage of bottles due to increased consumption. The demand for wine rose almost 20% last year and, for the first time, the per capita consumption of the drink in the country exceeded 2 liters, as shown by a report from state this week. The shortage of cardboard packaging also affects other segments of the food and beverage industries.

Lacking

The general stockout index, considering the entire food retail, remains at high levels for the sixth consecutive month. In September, the index registered a slight drop compared to August, according to Neogrid: the rate was 11.1%, against 11.63% in the previous month.

Munhoz says that, despite sales in supermarkets having decreased in September, the stocks of retail chains were also reduced and the disruption of supply also decreased.

The three phenomena rarely occur together, according to the executive. This alignment indicates a slowdown in retail, which gives supermarkets conditions to fight a little more for better prices.

The logic is: since consumers shopped less, there is no shortage of items on the shelves, even if retailers’ inventories have dwindled. Thus, retail manages to repress the demand for orders from the industry.

According to Neogrid, in addition to beer, other categories that register a high rate of lack of products on the shelves are soy-based beverages, with a 20% break (compared to 18.3% last month) and eggs, with 15.9 % in September (compared to 17.2% in August).