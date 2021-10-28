Benfica’s interest locks in Gabriel Pereira’s renewal with Corinthians

The delay in Gabriel Pereira’s contract renewal with Corinthians finally seems to make sense now. The report of My Timon learned that the young striker became a target of Benfica, from Portugal. The advance in negotiations with the Portuguese club is responsible for halting what was already taken for granted by Timão.

The news comes exactly 27 days after the renewal was given as “referred” by the club’s football director, Roberto de Andrade. The mood, now, is of pessimism due to the extent of the player’s bond at Parque São Jorge. The GP contract is valid only after March of next year and he is already free to sign a pre-contract with any other team.

If that happens, Gabriel Pereira would leave the club alvinegro free of charge to play in European football next season. There are those who say, by the way, that the negotiation with Benfica is close to being concluded. The report of My Timon sought contact with representatives of the athlete, but has not received a response so far.

On social networks, the demand from the fans has been strong in recent days. Fiel even took advantage of a publication by the young man with his girlfriend, in his Instagram, to ask for the renewal of the contract.

Created from the Corinthians base, Gabriel Pereira rose to Corinthians professional in August 2020, having played 32 times in the period, eleven times as a starter. The young man has been a key part of Sylvinho’s team in the Campeonato Brasileiro, and has already scored two goals this season.

