BH applies a booster dose to the elderly and immunosuppressed this Thursday (10/28) – General

BH applies a booster dose to the elderly and immunosuppressed this Thursday (10/28)

by

Nurse with vaccine bottle
Only partner university posts will be working this Thursday (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

This Thursday (10/28) the Municipality of Belo Horizonte will carry out the recap of vaccination of the third dose against COVID-19 in the elderly, health workers who have already been called and people with a high degree of immunosuppression, who have also been called.

In the case of the elderly and health workers, those whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are 15 days away from completing this period can be vaccinated.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression must have completed 28 days of the second dose.

To take the dose, it is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of address in Belo Horizonte. People with a high degree of immunosuppression need to present the same documents and proof of health condition.

The PBH decreed an optional point this Thursday for Servant’s Day, so the vaccination against being carried out,

exclusively, in partner universities

.

See the locations:

  • UNA-BH Faculty (Center-South) – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Rua Aimors, 1.451- Lourdes

  • Pitgoras College (Center-South) – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375- Employees

  • UFMG Campus Sade – School of Nursing (Center-South) – Open from 12:00 to 20:00. Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190- Santa Efignia

  • Estcio de S Faculty – Forest Unit (East). Avenida Francisco Sales, 23- Floresta

  • PUC Minas – Eucarstico Corao (Northwest) – Open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Avenida 31 de maro, 577 – access 9, building 20- Corao Eucarstico

  • UNI-BH University Center (West). Rua Lbero Leone, 259- Buritis

  • Estcio College of S (West). Rua Er, 207- Prado

  • Kennedy College/Promove – Prado Campus (West). Rua Sarzedo, 31- Prado

  • Faminas-BH (Venda Nova) – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001- Vila Clris

