Bill in the Chamber wants to create ‘SUS of education’ – 10/27/2021 – Education

Deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE) presented this Wednesday (27) the report of the bill that creates the National Education System. Considered a kind of “SUS of Education”, the mechanism foresees the institution of two instances of federative pact.

The system’s idea is to consolidate the collaboration regime and coordinate efforts between the federal, state and municipal levels, hence the comparison with the SUS (Unified Health System). The text presented expands the responsibilities of the MEC (Ministry of Education) and state governments in relation to municipalities.

The creation of the SNE (National Education System) is pointed out by specialists as an essential management mechanism to organize equalization of school supply, in addition to making public spending more efficient. It should have been created by 2016, according to the (disrespected) goal of the National Education Plan, and the Constitution also mentions the measure (from an amendment approved in 2009).

The unequal response to the pandemic in public education, both in terms of the offer of remote education and the in-person return schedule itself, is an example of the lack that such a system does, says Idilvan, rapporteur of the text in the Chamber. Especially in a country with continental dimensions.

“We paid dearly in the pandemic for the absence of the system,” he said. “There are states and municipalities that did remote education and others did nothing. One returned in person and the other did not. The entities did not talk about learning recovery, and how will this be done?”.

Therefore, the establishment of articulation mechanisms and joint implementation of educational policies, programs and actions, as well as the guarantee of equity in the annual public expenditure per student, are among the objectives of the creation of the system.

“We are talking about a kind of SUS for education. Establishing the SNE means improving the management of education and reducing distances in cooperation between entities”, says Idilvan.

The bill provides that topics such as school calendar, transport, food, financing and evaluation, for example, be dealt with in instances involving the Union, states and municipalities. The forecast is for the creation of a tripartite commission, with representatives from the three spheres, and bipartite commissions, with states and their respective municipalities.

The tripartite instance will, for example, be responsible for defining matters such as assessment, agreeing on parameters for national purchases, selection and training of teachers, and technical and financial assistance from the Union.

Within the scope of the bipartite commissions, topics such as the calendar, guidelines for the careers of education professionals and strategies for implementing the Common National Curriculum Base (a document that defines what should be taught in schools) should be addressed.

The tripartite commission should be coordinated by the MEC and the bipartite ones by the states. The text also reinforces the responsibility of the state governments in relation to the education of the municipalities, providing for evaluation, supervision and also technical and financial assistance “to promote the equalization of educational opportunities”.

Currently, the states manage their education networks and, with few exceptions, have low articulation with the municipalities, which, in turn, have a smaller budget and management capacity. Furthermore, although the Constitution defines that elementary education (from 1st to 9th grade) should be the responsibility of municipalities, a good part of these enrollments are still in state networks.

“How long are we going to stay with states with elementary education? The SNE is the space for these things to happen,” said Deputy Idilvan Alencar. The state of Ceará, for example, has consolidated elementary school enrollments in municipalities and this is pointed out as part of the educational success achieved in recent years.

The congressman also mentions, as obstacles that must be dealt with in these instances, issues of concurrency of state and municipal school transport on the same routes and also large-scale assessments.

The National Education System is seen by Congress members and specialists as the most fundamental education agenda in the current period after the renewal of Fundeb. Fundeb, the main financing mechanism for basic education, was renewed last year, with an expansion of the federal role in education spending.

Fundeb was included in the Constitution providing for the CAQ (Student-Quality Cost) as a minimum quality standard. The CAQ, which still needs to be created, will be a device that indicates the funding needed to reach the standard based on the reality of each school, taking into account units with blocks, laboratories and an adequate number of students per class.

That will mean bigger federal investments. The SNE will also have a role in defining this provision, especially in the tripartite commission —the forecast is for a period of two years after the law enters into force.

For the coordinator of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, Andressa Pellanda, the SNE will represent a great challenge for the educational system, since the project assumes that the system only works with the involvement of all the parties involved.

“The challenge is that the SNE needs to be complex enough to handle everything we need, but also simple so that it leaves the paper and has a viable implementation, which is always the great challenge of legislation,” he said. “It will still be necessary some adjustments to think of more simplified commissions, in addition to advancing in the discussion on democratic management, because there are plans for very concentrated decisions”, he completes.

“In the past, we created the SUS, which is at the same time of the Union, states and municipalities”, said senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), during a presentation of the text organized by the Mixed Parliamentary Education Front, in Brasília. “Our SUS, so criticized, in this pandemic showed its strength. And the SNE will be the SUS of Education”.

The plan of parliamentarians dedicated to the theme of education is to seek approval this year. Absent from discussions on Fundeb, for example, the MEC will be called upon to collaborate. “The MEC has one more opportunity to say that it has something to collaborate with, we are all listening”, says the rapporteur, Deputy Idilvan.