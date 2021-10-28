Bitcoin back to $61,000, new ETF tracks Tesla and MicroStrategy and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) dawns on positive terrain after another day of correction that caused the crypto market to lose US$1 trillion in market value while the digital currency tested the support level of US$58,000, which is key for investors with $3.2 in option contracts expiring on Friday (29). If the price stays above this level until tomorrow, those who bet on the rise could profit at least $385 million.

The recovery also takes place on the opening day of another BTC ETF in the US, this time one that tracks the performance of mining companies or that have high exposure to digital assets, such as Tesla and MicroStrategy.

On the other hand, there are reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would have refused at least two other requests for approval by Bitcoin index funds. According to Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg, US regulators would have rejected a Direxion fund that would profit from the fall of the cryptocurrency, as well as a leveraged Valkyrie futures ETF.

At 7 am, Bitcoin is trading at $61,217, up 4.1% for the day, but still with accumulated losses of 7.4% for the week. Among the cryptocurrencies with the highest market value, the one that is doing better at the moment is Binance Coin (BNB), which advances 6.7% to US$482.53 after hitting US$450 yesterday.

The highlight, however, goes with the Shiba Inu (SHIB), cryptocurrency meme that shot 80% in one day and momentarily surpassed Dogecoin (DOGE), occupying the 10th position in the global ranking. Since then, the price of meme coin cooled down, but still accumulates gains of 37% in the last 24 hours.

The downside is small today, with just five digital assets posting losses. The worst performance so far is from Aave (AAVE), native token of the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) of the same name. Currently, its price is down 14.7% to $341.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 61,217.07 +4.1% Ethereum (ETH) $4,163.25 +3.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 482.53 +6.7% Cardano (ADA) $2.04 +4.6% Solana (SOL) US$197.84 +4.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00007282 +37% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.301276 +27.9% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) US$ 0.00000362 +20.9% Fantom (FTM) $3.34 +17.8% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $5.07 +17.6%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Aave (AAVE) $341.32 -14.7% Leo Token (LEO) $3.16 -2.6% Stacks (STX) $1.92 -1.5% Yearn Finance (YFI) US$35,195.60 -0.9% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.04411612 -0.8%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 59 -7.81% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 78.23 -5.86% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 67.64 -6.05% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.60 -6.1% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.29 -5.34%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (28):

ETF that invests in miners and companies that bought Bitcoin debuts in New York

NYSE Arca, the all-digital version of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), this Thursday (28) lists Volt Equity’s Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, which tracks mining companies and others with high exposure to Bitcoin .

Among them are companies such as Tesla, Twitter, Squae, Coinbase and MicroStrategy, which alone has more than 100,000 bitcoins in the box. Among cryptocurrency miners, the fund follows Canaan, Bitfarms and Riot Blockchain.

According to Volt Equity, the ETF basket will be balanced regularly according to surveys, data and models such as Stock-To-Flow, which projects the price of Bitcoin over time based on available inventory and the annual cryptocurrency supply. The model is famous for predicting that digital currency will reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.

The ETF will be available for trading at market opening under the symbol BTCR and quoted at US$21.

Shiba Inu creates new cryptocurrency billionaires

The impressive rise of almost 1,000% of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency meme in October created a new wave of millionaires as did Dogecoin (DOGE) in the first half. However, there were a handful of people who made even more, in the billions.

Blockchain data indicates that there are four wallets with at least $1.6 billion worth of SHIB tokens, and that are not owned by cryptocurrency brokers. Public information shows that most of them received the assets a little over a year ago, spending just $8,000. Today, cryptos are worth $5.7 billion. The mysterious owner, therefore, could become a billionaire if at least a portion of his reserve were absorbed by the currency’s liquidity.

The reasons behind Shiba Inu’s price spike have little to do with use cases or technological advantages. Although the project has launched a decentralized exchange and a burning system that helps to boost the price, everything indicates that the appreciation is mainly the result of a coordinated movement among the thousands of holders of the currency, the self-styled “Shib Army” (SHIB army).

The phenomenon relies on the Shiba Inu dog meme and the viral reach of social media, mimicking what DOGE has done in the past, but without support from a central figure like Elon Musk. Tesla’s CEO even stated this week that he did not buy Shiba Inu.

DeFi Protocol Falls Victim of Third Hack and Takes $130 Million Loss

Decentralized Finance Protocol (DeFi) Cream Finance was targeted on Wednesday (27) for its third hack of the year, this time resulting in losses estimated at $130 million.

The offensive used what is called an economic attack, in which a hacker manipulates the rules of the smart contract by taking advantage of a gap in programming to inject funds into his own virtual wallet.

Experts poring over the episode say the attacker abused a flaw in the protocol’s lending function to inflate the amount of a dollar cryptocurrency he would be entitled to receive in return for a guarantee.

In this way, the hacker was able to drain the US$ 130 million in crypto, leaving at the expense mainly the users who deposited values ​​in the protocol to receive income.

This was by far the most serious attack suffered by Cream Finance. In February, the protocol had $37.5 million stolen, and in August, a similar case led to the loss of $25 million.

Bitcoin Mining Soars and Returns to Levels Seen Before Chinese Ban

O hash rate (rate of hash) of Bitcoin, an indicator that indicates the computational power used to validate cryptocurrency transactions, returned to levels seen before the Chinese government’s ban on mining activity in May.

The rise comes after a reconfiguration of the world mining map after the stampede of companies in the sector in China. Since the first half, miners have moved to countries like Kazakhstan, which offers cheap electricity, and the US, which has renewable energy solutions.

According to Charles Edwards, founder of investment firm Capriole, the processing power delivered to the Bitcoin network has only been higher than today for six days in history, a move that indicates industry optimism for Bitcoin’s price.

An increase in the rate reveals greater competition to validate transactions, which results in greater use of resources in the activity. Historically, this kind of expressive growth only happens when miners expect the price of Bitcoin, which is key to sustaining the business, will rise in the short and medium term.

