Bitcoin price drop corresponds to October 2017, with the BTC ‘explosion’ still expected before 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped below $60,000 – but BTC price action is still mimicking the eye-popping 2017 bull run.

The latest data covering the current Bitcoin halving cycle versus the previous one show how similar are 2017 and 2021.

Bitcoin prints more mysterious 2017 similarities

Bitcoin has had its ups and downs this year, but as the Cointelegraph reported, the BTC/USD pretty much copied its 2017 fractal all along.

A new analysis offers the same conclusion — and for those worried about the Oct. 27 drop to $58,000, even that is nothing new.

Surprisingly, the dates of the pricing phenomena in September and October 2021 practically coincide with 2017. The popular Twitter account Smart Crypto, which noticed the trend, predicted an “explosion” in time for 2022.

BTC/USD Comparison Chart. Source: Smart Crypto/Twitter

Using Fibonacci sequences, if the rest of the quarter follows the same timeline as four years ago, significantly higher prices are reserved for Bitcoin. Being an order of magnitude higher than the 2017 peak, these prices can reach $300,000.

Trader bets on deeper BTC price correction

In the short term, however, those who bet heavily on the BTC could face serious problems, analysts warn.

Filbfilb, the trader who predicted a potential drop to $50,000 this week, reiterated on Oct 27 that even $57,000 appears to be unreliable as a potential local price floor.

Support Mr.? Unless your *friends* at bybit stop shopping. Waiting for Yikes to be started. pic.twitter.com/H5nc6lVDfx -filbfilb (@filbfilb) October 27, 2021

Financing rates continued to decline as the BTC/USD hovered around $59,000 before the opening of the US market.