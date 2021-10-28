Bitcoin suffers profit taking, but moves towards biggest monthly gain since February By Reuters







by Tom Wilson

(Reuters) – It was pulling back on Wednesday to a nearly two-week low, bolstering losses since hitting a record last week, but still on track for its best month since February.

At around 4:10 pm (Eastern Time), the world’s largest cryptocurrency yielded 2.9%, at $58,555.10. At its worst, it hit 58,100.01, a 13.3% drop from the October 20 intraday record of $67,016.50.

Smaller currencies such as and , which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, yielded 4.2% and 9.1%, respectively.

According to Tony Sycamore, an analyst at City Inde, bitcoin losses reflect moves by traders who are taking profits on the currency’s recent rally.

In the month, bitcoin still accumulates an appreciation of around 34%, which if maintained will be its best performance in eight months.

Bitcoin is facing “a short-term downtrend,” said Du Jun, co-founder of cryptocurrency operator Huobi Group, adding that further declines may be limited due to relatively low trading volumes.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson)