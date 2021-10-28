Boiling Coca-Cola proves that drinking soda is bad #rumour

Rumor – After being boiled, Coca-Cola turns into a sticky and dark substance and is proof that soda is bad for your health.

On the internet, a few years ago, fake news about unusual uses of food or objects was a real fever among internet users. Many people wasted time writing Power Point presentations and distributing the stories via email or personal blogs.

In that not-so-distant past, when videos started to become popular and accessible on the internet, there was no lack of tutorial videos that (supposedly) showed absurdities that companies would like to hide from their customers.

And today’s story is exactly about that. According to a video that gained popularity on social networks, boiling Coca-Cola would be proof that drinking the soda would be bad for your health. “COCA Cola – DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOU’RE TAKING?” and “Coca cola after boiling, look at the danger of taking this poison”, some of the messages say.

Boiling Coca-Cola proves that drinking soda is bad?

The video was a huge success on social networks, especially on Facebook, and left many people surprised. Despite this, the story is not real. The explanation is due to the different processes (boiling and digestion).

For the beginning of the story, it’s important to remember that soft drinks were meant to be drunk and not boiled. That said, it’s also important to point out that the process of boiling and digesting is completely different. A few years ago, a video similar to today’s story also amazed people who liked to drink Coca-Cola. On occasion, a person simulated the reaction of the soda when it comes into contact with the acids present in the stomach. As a result, the video showed that Coca-Cola became a dark, sticky substance (just like today’s video).

However, at the time, scientists disproved the information and proved that the substance used to simulate the acids present in the stomach was actually sulfuric acid. Well, the video process today also has a simple explanation. When boiling a soda, all the liquid in the drink is evaporated. This leaves only the substances that manage to reach the boiling point, such as sugar, syrup and preservatives. This results in a dark, sticky, weird mass that looks more like pitch.

But this is not exclusive to Coca Cola. Any drink with a high sugar content, such as other soft drinks and milk with this substance, also turn into this weird syrup when they are boiled. And if you’re still curious to know what happens (really) when Coca-Cola gets to your stomach, the Ask a Scientist Show channel did the test, in 2017.

Well, so it means that if Coca-Cola doesn’t turn into a gooey syrup in our stomach, we can drink the soda without any major worries? Not really! As many health professionals are tired of repeating, soft drinks have no nutritional value and can actually harm health, contributing to the development of various diseases and metabolic problems.

Dr. Drauzio Varella highlighted that cola soft drinks contain caffeine, which causes addiction. In addition, they are also high in sugar, which can trigger or aggravate health problems (such as diabetes), and gas, which causes bloating. That is, if you are going to consume soda, drink it in moderation.

In short: the story that boiling Coca-Cola would prove that soda is bad for your health because it turns into a sticky, dark substance is false! The video doesn’t prove anything, simply because Coca-Cola doesn’t turn into this substance when it reaches the stomach. In fact, drinking soda frequently can trigger various body problems and illnesses. Therefore, it is important to consume it in moderation (if you decide to drink any type of soda). In other words, the story is just bullshit.

