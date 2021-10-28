Bolsa Família beneficiaries will automatically receive Brazil Aid; understand how it will be – Business

Scheduled to start from next November, the Brazil Aid — renamed program that replaces the family allowance — will make payment automatically to current beneficiaries, as informed by the Municipality of Fortaleza, through the Secretariat for Human Rights and Social Development (SDHDS).

Therefore, there is no need to update the registration or any other procedure by those who already receive the benefit in Fortaleza.

According to the folder, the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) has two year validity. Thus, explains the secretary of SDHDS, Cláudio Pinho, there is no need to go to one of the Social Assistance Reference Centers (Cras) or to one of the CadÚnico service points.

“Whoever receives Bolsa Família will automatically migrate to Auxílio Brasil. Therefore, families who receive the benefit should only look for service centers if they have the benefit canceled or if they really need to update their records”, he informed.

How and when to update CadÚnico in Fortaleza

CadÚnico information must be renewed whenever there is any change in the family’s information. Among them, change of address, telephone, marital status, monthly income or in cases of birth, adoption or death in the family.

How to know if the family is registered for the benefit

The coordinator of Social Assistance at SDHDS, Márcia Nogueira, points out that the best way to find out if the family is registered and if they need to update the information is through the application My Single Registry. The tool informs you if the registration is out of date and allows you to print a receipt.

If the user does not have internet, he should look for a Cras, a CadÚnico service post or contact us through the telephones (85) 3488.9894 (landline) and (85) 9 8970.3939 (WhatsApp).

How to subscribe to CadÚnico in Fortaleza

Low-income families not yet enrolled in CadÚnico must register in order to receive social benefits.

For this, it is necessary to be aware of the requirements. They are: income per person in the family of up to half the minimum wage or monthly income of up to three minimum wages.

The process is carried out at a CRAS or at the Unified Registry Service Centers.